Want to Remember More of What You Read? Do These 4 Things, According to a Linguistics Professor

Films help us envision technological developments. But we make advances in things like A.I. and machine learning step by step, not in sudden jumps. The best movies are remarkably effective in showing us the near and distant future, with rampant imagined technological advances being front and center in the new visions. Blade Runner, Minority Report, The Matrix, and even the James Bond films, all suggest and promote a flawless future from a tech standpoint. There may be evil villains, but the gadgets and gizmos are always great. And, as you'd imagine, we're willing to buy into these escapist adventures and fulsome fantasies because we have this long-embedded idea that stories about the future - regardless of how far-fetched - help us imagine, visualize, and eventually actually create that future. They don't call Hollywood "the dream factory" for nothing.

