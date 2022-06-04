Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on June 11

Our brother Glenn passed away in Eureka on Saturday June 4, 2022 after battling cancer. He was 74 years old. He moved to Humboldt County from San Francisco in the early 1970s with a small group of friends who initially built their own cabins and lived off of the land. Glenn loved the people, lifestyle, and wildness of the area and did whatever it took “to get by” through both prosperous and hard times.

