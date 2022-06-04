Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on June 11

This is a press release from Wild Rivers Community Foundation, Humboldt Area Foundation and Building Healthy Communities:. Nonprofits and community groups can receive up to $15,000 for projects and programs supporting wellbeing in Humboldt County. The Humboldt Health Foundation (HHF), an affiliate of Humboldt Area Foundation/Wild Rivers Community Foundation, has put out a request for proposals for its 2022 Community Health Grant program, which provides local nonprofits and groups with funding for work that improves residents’ and communities’ mental or physical wellbeing in Humboldt County. The deadline to apply is Monday, August 1, 2022.
