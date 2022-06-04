These Are the Counties In the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 429,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 35.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 30.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Cleveland-Elyria, OH, metro area consists of Cuyahoga County, Lorain County, Lake County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 27.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Cleveland residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 29.0 daily new cases per 100,000 Cleveland residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Cleveland-Elyria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Lorain County. There were an average of 31.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Lorain County during the past week, the most of the five counties in Cleveland with available data.

Case growth in the Cleveland metro area varies at the county level. In Geauga County, for example, there were an average of 19.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Cleveland and more than the case growth rate in Lorain County.

While Lorain County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Cleveland area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of June 1, there were a total of 22,738.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Lorain County, the second most of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,552.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Lorain County, unemployment peaked at 24.8% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 6.4%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending June 1. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending June 1 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending May 25 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 Lorain County 307,670 31.9 35.4 22,738.0 319.8 2 Cuyahoga County 1,247,451 27.8 29.7 22,580.8 305.4 3 Medina County 177,980 25.6 28.2 23,363.3 284.9 4 Lake County 229,954 20.7 20.8 22,062.2 320.5 5 Geauga County 93,843 19.3 20.1 17,797.8 282.4

