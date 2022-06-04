ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

The plant was shut down in Feburary because of contamination problems

Abbott's plant in Sturgis is expected to resume production today after a four month closure because of contamination concerns.

The reopening comes four months after a recall of baby formula halted operations at the plant.

The plants closure has been cited as one of the reasons for the shortage in baby formula.

Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Food and Drug Administration inspected the plant after it was shut down and found a number of issues that needed to be addressed before manufacturing could resume.

Baby Formula Shortage

Abbott said once production resumes, it will take about eight weeks to start shipping baby formula to stores.

