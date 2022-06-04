The plant was shut down in Feburary because of contamination problems
Abbott's plant in Sturgis is expected to resume production today after a four month closure because of contamination concerns.
The reopening comes four months after a recall of baby formula halted operations at the plant.
The plants closure has been cited as one of the reasons for the shortage in baby formula.
The Food and Drug Administration inspected the plant after it was shut down and found a number of issues that needed to be addressed before manufacturing could resume.Baby Formula Shortage
Abbott said once production resumes, it will take about eight weeks to start shipping baby formula to stores.
