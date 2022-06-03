ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Patience is a virtue: Oregon State baseball wins on walk-off walk

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyTXT_0g0Fywlj00 The Oregon State baseball team had to fight for 10 innings to win its opening game against NMSU in the NCAA tournament.

Patience is a virtue — one that just earned the Oregon State baseball team an NCAA tournament win.

After allowing New Mexico State to tie the game in the ninth inning on Friday, the Beavers sent the hometown crowd happy by drawing four walks in the bottom of the 10th to earn a 5-4 walk-off victory.

The win at Goss Stadium keeps Oregon State, the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, on the inside track to win the Corvallis regional pod.

Oregon State (45-15) now advances to the winners' portion of the bracket in the double-elimination regional, where the team will face San Diego at 7 p.m. Saturday. San Diego beat Vanderbilt 3-2 Friday.

The game featured outstanding pitching performances from both starters, though neither earned a result in the extra-inning affair. Oregon State put up their All-American, Cooper Hjerpe, and he finished with 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work. Meanwhile, the Aggies' Ian Mejia struck out nine over 7 1/3 innings to tame the Beavers' considerable offensive weapons. The teams traded the lead in the seventh inning, with NMSU going up 3-2 on Tim Tabak's two-RBI double in the top half, chasing Hjerpe off the mound. In the bottom of that frame, though, Garret Forrester tied the game with an RBI single before Wade Meckler scored on a wild pitch to give OSU a 4-3 lead.

Oregon State needed just three outs to walk away victorious, but the Aggies tagged OSU reliever Ben Ferrer for a run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. New Mexico State's own reliever, Alex Bustamante, then set down the heart of the Beavers' lineup to send the game into extras.

Ryan Brown came into the game for Ferrer to finish out the ninth, and he shut down a potential Aggie rally in the 10th after an error from OSU shortstop Kyle Dernedde. Brown struck out three of the six batters he faced.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Beaver catcher Gavin Logan wore down Bustamante with a nine-pitch at-bat before Travis Bazzana drew a one-out walk to get aboard. After Bazzana stole second base, Jake Dukart was intentionally walked. Bazzana nearly foiled his own solid baserunning on the next at-bat, sprinting for third on Matthew Gretler's shallow fly ball to center field. The OSU second baseman was able to slide back into the bag safely, though, before he could be caught.

That save from Bazzana proved crucial, as pinch-hitter Jabin Trosky drew a four-pitch walk with two outs to load the bases. Up next for Oregon State was leadoff hitter Justin Boyd, who had already walked earlier in the game. Bustamante was unable to find his spot, throwing his eighth consecutive ball to walk Boyd and drive in Bazzana for the game-winning run.

The Beavers opened the game in nearly perfect fashion, with Hjerpe striking out the side before Pac-12 Player of the Year Jacob Melton knocked in a first-inning run to open the scoring. It appeared as though Oregon State would glide through its opener before turning its focus to the next game. However, the pesky Aggies from New Mexico State — a team sporting a 24-33 record on the season — were determined to make OSU earn it on their home field.

Before the OSU-San Diego on Saturday, New Mexico State will take on Vanderbilt in an elimination game at 1 p.m. The regional tournament will continue through Monday, June 6, with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. Auburn Tigers: Corvallis Super Regional dates, times, TV info

The Oregon State Beavers’ chase for Omaha will continue on Saturday. The NCAA on Tuesday released the schedule for the super regionals and earmarked Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-seeded Beavers are hosting the 14th-seeded Auburn Tigers in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Beavers defeat Vanderbilt, advance to Super Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Matthew Gretler's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh was the difference as Oregon State baseball takes down Vanderbilt, 7-6, to advance to the Super Regional. The Beavers were trailing 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning capped off by a Jacob Melton two-run home...
CORVALLIS, OR
Scorebook Live

Oregon State Beavers ready to add football commitment

UPDATE - Florida edge-rusher Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Beavers The Oregon State Beavers hosted a big collection of official visitors over the weekend, and the early reviews are positive. In fact, it sounds as though Oregon State picked up a key commitment from one of its visitors.  ...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Oregon State baseball Super Regional times set

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.TUESDAY, JUNE 7 Super Regional times set — Oregon State will host Auburn in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Game two will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, game three will be Monday, time to be determined. The first two games will air on ESPN2. AquaSox 7, Hops 1 — Hillsboro (26-24) opened up this week's homestand with a loss to Everett (22-29) after giving up 13 hits to the AquaSox. Everett scored two runs in the first and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Portland Pickles lose on a walk-off wild pitch

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, JUNE 6 Edmonton 10, Portland Pickles 9 — Portland led the West Coast League road game at the Riverhawks 9-8 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. But, Edmonton scored on a sacrifice fly, and then won the game when its runner scored on a wild pitch. The Pickles are 3-3 on the young season. They led 9-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but gave up three runs to the Riverhawks, setting up the ninth inning. For Portland, Drake Anderson had two...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#New Mexico State#San Diego#College Baseball#Nmsu#All American#Aggies#Rbi#Osu
osubeavers.com

Corvallis Super Regional Dates, TV Information Announced

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will open the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional on Saturday, the NCAA announced Tuesday. The Beavers take on Auburn in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field that begins at 7:30 p.m. PT. Game two of the series is Sunday at 7 p.m.,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Back on the run: Northwest Housing Alternatives hosts Lake Run

The 2022 event in Lake Oswego was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite less than ideal weather, Lake Oswego Lake Run participants dashed around Oswego Lake Sunday, June 5 in an event that raised money for affordable housing initiatives conducted by Northwest Housing Alternatives. The 2022 event was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel 6000

Too early to tell how June 2022 plays out in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Ford Scholarships announced

Ford Family Foundation announces the recipients of its 2022 scholarship awardsThe Ford Family Foundation recently announced the awardees of its 2022 scholarships, including a number of students from the general Woodburn area. Below is a list of area students named among the awardees, their hometown and the college they plan to attend. Canby: Diego Vasquez, University of Oregon. Gervais: Sarahi Bazan, Western Oregon University; Mauricio Martinez Lopez, Linfield University. Hubbard: Norma Elena Lopez Paz, University of Portland. Molalla: Tanner Foss Howard, University of Oregon. St. Paul: Cristina Lopez-Delgado, Oregon State University. Woodburn: Emir Gonzalez Martinez, University of Portland; Joaquin Lopez...
WOODBURN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Last week to weigh in on new Hillsboro school's name

You can fill out a survey to help name the new South Hillsboro elementary school, currently called ES29.This is the final week to weigh in on the naming of the Hillsboro School District's newest elementary school, according to the district's newsletter. The new school is in South Hillsboro, located at 7201 S.E. Kinnaman Road. Currently designated as ES29 — short for "Elementary School 29," indicating it is the Hillsboro School District's 29th elementary school — it is expected to open for attendance in September 2023. Groundbreaking began in early spring on the 73,500-square-feet building, which is paid for...
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
AccuWeather

Seattle could pick up nearly a month's worth of rain in 3 days

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say dry weather will be hard to come by in this part of the nation through Sunday. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain, and the same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy