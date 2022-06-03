Patience is a virtue: Oregon State baseball wins on walk-off walk

The Oregon State baseball team had to fight for 10 innings to win its opening game against NMSU in the NCAA tournament.

Patience is a virtue — one that just earned the Oregon State baseball team an NCAA tournament win.

After allowing New Mexico State to tie the game in the ninth inning on Friday, the Beavers sent the hometown crowd happy by drawing four walks in the bottom of the 10th to earn a 5-4 walk-off victory.

The win at Goss Stadium keeps Oregon State, the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, on the inside track to win the Corvallis regional pod.

Oregon State (45-15) now advances to the winners' portion of the bracket in the double-elimination regional, where the team will face San Diego at 7 p.m. Saturday. San Diego beat Vanderbilt 3-2 Friday.

The game featured outstanding pitching performances from both starters, though neither earned a result in the extra-inning affair. Oregon State put up their All-American, Cooper Hjerpe, and he finished with 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work. Meanwhile, the Aggies' Ian Mejia struck out nine over 7 1/3 innings to tame the Beavers' considerable offensive weapons. The teams traded the lead in the seventh inning, with NMSU going up 3-2 on Tim Tabak's two-RBI double in the top half, chasing Hjerpe off the mound. In the bottom of that frame, though, Garret Forrester tied the game with an RBI single before Wade Meckler scored on a wild pitch to give OSU a 4-3 lead.

Oregon State needed just three outs to walk away victorious, but the Aggies tagged OSU reliever Ben Ferrer for a run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. New Mexico State's own reliever, Alex Bustamante, then set down the heart of the Beavers' lineup to send the game into extras.

Ryan Brown came into the game for Ferrer to finish out the ninth, and he shut down a potential Aggie rally in the 10th after an error from OSU shortstop Kyle Dernedde. Brown struck out three of the six batters he faced.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Beaver catcher Gavin Logan wore down Bustamante with a nine-pitch at-bat before Travis Bazzana drew a one-out walk to get aboard. After Bazzana stole second base, Jake Dukart was intentionally walked. Bazzana nearly foiled his own solid baserunning on the next at-bat, sprinting for third on Matthew Gretler's shallow fly ball to center field. The OSU second baseman was able to slide back into the bag safely, though, before he could be caught.

That save from Bazzana proved crucial, as pinch-hitter Jabin Trosky drew a four-pitch walk with two outs to load the bases. Up next for Oregon State was leadoff hitter Justin Boyd, who had already walked earlier in the game. Bustamante was unable to find his spot, throwing his eighth consecutive ball to walk Boyd and drive in Bazzana for the game-winning run.

The Beavers opened the game in nearly perfect fashion, with Hjerpe striking out the side before Pac-12 Player of the Year Jacob Melton knocked in a first-inning run to open the scoring. It appeared as though Oregon State would glide through its opener before turning its focus to the next game. However, the pesky Aggies from New Mexico State — a team sporting a 24-33 record on the season — were determined to make OSU earn it on their home field.

Before the OSU-San Diego on Saturday, New Mexico State will take on Vanderbilt in an elimination game at 1 p.m. The regional tournament will continue through Monday, June 6, with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament.