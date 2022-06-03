ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Lacrosse Slideshow: Jesuit 12, Lake Oswego 11

By Miles Vance
 5 days ago
Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Jesuit girls lacrosse team's win over Lake Oswego.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Jesuit girls lacrosse team's 12-11 win over Lake Oswego in the OGLA state championship game on Friday, June 3, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Portland Tribune

Ace up its sleeve: OSU baseball saves best for last to beat Vandy

In a back-and-forth game with five lead changes and two ties, ace pitcher Cooper Hjerpe saved the day for Oregon State. It's one thing to have an ace up your sleeve. It's quite another to have a National Pitcher of the Year contender. Thanks to a two-inning save from All-American pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, No. 3 Oregon State survived a wild, back-and-forth game against Vanderbilt on Monday, June 6, to win 7-6. With the victory, the Beavers clinch a date at home against No. 14 Auburn in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. Oregon State (47-16)...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Metro weighs future of Portland Expo Center

The elected regional government is seeking feedback and ideas for the future of the North Portland facility it owns and operates.Metro called for public input and creative ideas to shape future development of the Portland Expo Center on Tuesday, June 7. The 53-acre exhibition facility is owned by the regional government at 2060 N. Marine Dr. near the Columbia River in North Portland. Metro said it has millions of dollars of needs and no guaranteed financing. The Portland Expo Center Development Opportunity Study is seeking ideas about future uses that could best benefit the region. "Expo has served as a...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

'A palace'Walter Cole, aka Darcelle, recalls old Lincoln High

The school was once in the South Park Blocks, and Cole, a kid from Linnton, attended it from 1946 to 1950Walter Cole grew up in Linnton and when it became time to choose a high school to attend, he went in one direction and many of his classmates the other. Boys teased Cole, calling him "sissy-boy" and other names. He didn't like it. "I wasn't fond of my class at Linnton and I was not about to follow them to St. Johns and Roosevelt," Cole said. "And, it would have taken two buses to get there and back, anyway. "I...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Starlight Parade slideshow: Fun (and wet) times

Entries, bands and more wind through downtown Portland in the first of the Rose Festival parades.A parade returned to the Rose Festival for the first time since 2019, as the Starlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Portland. It was a wet evening, thanks to a persistent rain, but spectators, bands and parade entries alike had a great time — it was also broadcast on KPTV Fox 12 for the people who didn't want to brave the rain. Pamplin Media Group Jonathan House went out in the elements and captured many cool photos. Here they are: {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Contemporary artist showcased in Oregon City exhibit

Art in Oregon shows Haelyn Y, while Clackamas County Historical Society hires new executive amid display on educationClackamas County Historical Society has two captivating exhibits that bridge the generations in through art and education. "Grade school to graduation: 100 years of education in Clackamas County" demonstrates how much education in our region has changed over the past 100 years, from log-cabin school houses to modern school districts. While 2020 brought challenges to both teachers and students alike as classrooms across the nation adapted to online learning, the Museum of the Oregon Territory exhibit shows how this not the first time...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized.Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike. The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of negotiations. It only covers nurses at Providence St. Vincent, which was the first of three Providence hospitals to authorize a strike. Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls and Providence Milwaukie still do not have a deal and have given union leadership authority to call a strike. A D V E R T...
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: The Actors Conservatory hires Michael Mendelson

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 Final "Jeopardy!" — A Portlander came up just short of knocking off the champion on "Jeopardy!," losing on the "Final Jeopardy" question. Challenger Meagan Morrow, an associate real estate manager, had $16,800 heading into the final clue and champion Ryan Long had $15,400. "The Early 19th Century" was the category, and the clue: "Admiral Pierre-Charles Villeneuve signaled 'Engage the enemy' around noon and surrendered at 1:45 p.m. during this battle." Long answered incorrectly: "Waterloo," and wagered $8,000, leaving him with $7,400....
PORTLAND, OR
