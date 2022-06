HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The final day of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American on Lake Hamilton has not exactly provided the fireworks hoped for to this point. Though Connor Cunningham almost has a limit and has a couple good fish, the high point of the rest of the field is a 7-pound limit for Brian Bean. So, if someone is going to run Cunningham down, it’s got to happen in the waning hours of the tournament.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO