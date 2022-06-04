The United States Has Imposed Sanctions on Russia’s Economy. Reshetnikov, Minister of the Treasury

The US imposed sanctions on Russia’s economics, transportation, and construction ministers on Thursday.

“Maxim Reshetnikov (Reshetnikov) is the Russian Federation’s Minister of Economic Development. Reshetnikov is a board member of sanctioned Russian companies such as VTB Bank and Russian Railways “Treasury officials stated.

“Reshetnikov was named today as a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR, by Executive Order 14024. The European Union, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom have all already designated Reshetnikov.

According to the Treasury, Vitaly Saveliev, Minister of Passports, and Irek Faizullin, Minister of Construction, Housing, and Utilities, were classified “for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR.”

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko and United Aircraft Corporation President Yury Slyusar have been sanctioned by the US.

