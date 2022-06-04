ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Charly Lowry to perform at annual Lumbee Film Festival

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYoMS_0g0FxRdX00
Courtesy photo Robeson County native and Lumbee Tribe member Charly Lowry will perform a mixture of her well-known songs along with new works on Sunday.

PEMBROKE — The fourth annual Lumbee Film Festival returns with eighteen new films directed by Indigenous filmmakers screening over four days during the 2022 Lumbee Homecoming celebration in Pembroke. This year’s festival is presented by the North Carolina Museum of Art and includes live music, film, food, and fellowship.

According to the festival’s founding director Kim Pevia, “Each year, the Lumbee Film Festival gets better and better. I am so excited about this year’s lineup of new films. Some are traditional and some have us thinking out of the box. Some are loca,l and some are far away. Just like in real life. Something for everyone. Come join us. You will be glad you did.”

The festival’s Opening Night Shorts block entitled “The Sun Shines, The Water Flows” starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, and includes films by Lumbee youth like “Climate Change” made through the Unlocking Silent Histories project as well as films from the Wapikoni Mobile collective from Canada.

On Friday night, The Transcenders, a feature film by Montana Cypress (Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida) will start at 7 p.m. followed by a discussion with the filmmaker. The film follows the struggles of two brothers who find a remedy that promises to “transform their primitive behavior” as they transition to life in the city which differs greatly from their upbringing on the reservation. Cypress will also be in attendance for a live table read of an upcoming screenplay on Saturday at 4pm.

The “Roots Run Deep” shorts block starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday and includes LFF Alum Justin Deegan’s poetic documentary Concrete 49, a subtle examination of the lives of indigenous people living in New York City. The “All My Relations” shorts block brings together five dramatic works to close out the festival’s survey of short form indigenous cinema and screens on Sunday at 5pm.

The festival closes on Sunday, July 3, at 7 p.m. with a screening of RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World, an electrifying look at the Native American influence in popular music and how artists like North Carolina’s own Link Wray helped to define its evolution and forever changed the trajectory of rock n’ roll. Before the film, Robeson County native and Lumbee Tribe member Charly Lowry will perform a mixture of her well-known songs along with new works.

All screenings are free and open to the public, taking place in the Thomas Business Building Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Carolina Pembroke. The Lumbee Film Festival is organized through a partnership with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and is funded by the North Carolina Museum of Art, ARRAY, SouthArts and the NC Arts Council.

For the full festival schedule visit https://www.cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Local man releases his autobiography

ELIZABETHTOWN — Willie Herbert Smith has some vivid memories of his time growing up in Bladen County, and those memories are now part of his first published autobiography titled “Eighth Chop from the Top.”. The book takes the reader back to Smith’s time in the Cromartie Hill area...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
justshortofcrazy.com

Dine with Ghosts at the Country Squire in Warsaw, NC

Located in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make on...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Pembroke, NC
State
Florida State
Bladen Journal

AN HISTORIC EVENT

ELIZABETHTOWN — Friends and family gathered on Friday, June 3, for a historic occasion as 40 seniors became the first-ever graduating class from Bladen Early College High School. The ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance and featured several students from the Class of 2022 — Serenity Flakes offered...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADENBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Turnout ‘phenomenal’ for 2nd Pride Myrtle Beach picnic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Organizers of the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Pride picnic said the turnout for Sunday’s event at the Tidal Creek Brewhouse was “phenomenal” and gave the community a chance to support the LGBTQ+ community. One couple, who is engaged, said they enjoyed the picnic. “It makes me very comfortable of who […]
Bladen Journal

DAR honors local student winners

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to recognize outstanding graduating student award winners for the 2021-22 school year. Selection criteria for the prestigious DAR Good Citizens award is based on outstanding service, patriotism, leadership and dependability in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Short Film#Indigenous#Lumbee Homecoming#The Lumbee Film Festival#Wapikoni Mobile#Montana Cypress Lrb#Indians
myrtlebeachsc.com

Little River Resident Asks Dukes To Explain Photos and Family Comments Posted

Brooksville/Little River resident Derrick Gore stumbled upon a 2015 photo of Jenna Dukes’ father, Denver Stacy, draped in a confederate flag. Dukes is running for Horry County Council District 1. Today, he went on camera asking the Horry County Council District 1 candidate to explain: her sharing the photo...
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore Teacher Write-Ups: Susie Burns

Moore Teacher Write-Ups is a series on local educators highlighting the women and men who are raising our next generation, and to whom we entrust our children every day. For Pinecrest High School teacher Susie Burns, teaching is a second career. Before making a mid-course correction, she worked in the...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Bladen Journal

State-level poster winner

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced that Bladen Lakes Primary School student, Isabel Gardner, whose teacher is Angela Butcher, is the winner at the state level in the 2022 fourth-grade level poster contest. The theme was “Soil and Water … Yours for Life,” and Isabel won at the Bladen District level and Area 7 level (nine Soil and Water Districts) competitions before advancing to state-level competition, where her entry was judged along with entries from across the state.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Original Gerber baby dies at 95

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ann Turner Cook, best known for being the original Gerber baby, died at the age of 95 on Friday. Per Gerber’s website, an artist named Dorothy Hope Smith submitted a charcoal sketch of a baby to the company’s 1928 advertising campaign contest. Despite competing against a number of quality paintings, […]
The Richmond Observer

Black bear hit, killed in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young bear was killed trying to cross the road in the middle of town late Saturday. The black bear had been reportedly seen on Rockingham Road prior to being fatally hit by a vehicle on Long Drive. Capt. Brenden Watson of the Richmond County Rescue Squad...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Post and Courier

Crowd at Atlantic Beach BikeFest breaks records this year

MYRTLE BEACH – After two years of being canceled, BikeFest was a success this year with record crowds, making Atlantic Beach city officials optimistic for the event’s future. This year’s BikeFest saw an estimated 10,000 people on Friday and Sunday, and an estimated 20,000 people on Saturday. When...
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Wang's Kitchen, Jumbo China

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Wang's Kitchen in Raleigh and Jumbo China in Durham. Photographer: Richard...
DURHAM, NC
Bladen Journal

County gets kudos for work on 2022-23 budget

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners met Monday with an agenda that included several quick-action items. But the potentially challenging portion came in the form of a public hearing to receive comments about the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The only thing that came were accolades. “I...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy