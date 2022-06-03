ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Louisiana-Lafayette tops TCU 7-6 at College Station Regional

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

CJ Willis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Will Veillon hit a two-run home run and No. 3 seed Louisiana-Lafayette beat second-seeded TCU 7-6 on Friday night at the College Station Regional.

Louisiana-Lafayette (37-21) plays top-seeded Texas A&M in the semifinals after TCU (36-21) plays No. 4 seed Oral Roberts in a loser-out game Saturday.

Louisiana-Lafayette's Heath Hood drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth inning, stole second and then scored when Julian Brock singled to right. Three pitches later, CJ Willis hit an RBI triple that gave the Ragin' Cajuns the lead for good at 5-4.

Veillon and Trey LaFleur hit back-to-back home run in the top of the second to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 3-0 lead but TCU's Tommy Sacco hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third Kurtis Byrne added a two-out, two-run single in the fifth to give the Horned Frogs a 4-3 lead.

David Bishop went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Porter Brown hit a solo homer for TCU.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Homer, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
City
College Station, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
City
San Diego, TX
Local
California College Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
California Sports
Lafayette, LA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurtis Byrne
Person
Oral Roberts
Person
Homer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy