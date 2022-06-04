Board suggests interim health officer

The Flathead City-County Board of Health is recommending the soon-to-be vacant health officer role be filled internally on an interim basis, while postponing the nationwide search for a permanent hire.

In a special meeting Thursday, the board voted unanimously to recommend that the county’s Population Health Manager Jennifer Rankosky be named the interim health officer for up to one year. The county commission will discuss the recommendation at an upcoming meeting.

Time is of the essence, as current Health Officer Joe Russell’s contract expires at the end of June. Russell came out of retirement in 2020 to fill the position after each of the previous two health officers resigned.

At Thursday’s meeting, Russell touted Rankosky’s qualifications, noting that she meets “statutory requirements” to fill in as interim health officer. Rankosky has been with the department for 18 years and has also served as preparedness coordinator.

Montana law requires that a health officer holds a master’s in public health, be a physician or have equivalent experience and education.

According to Russell, Rankosky is not interested in the permanent role at this time.

THE COUNTY has been looking for Russell’s replacement since he rejoined the department two years ago.

Commissioners last month voted against hiring the lone applicant to make it to a final interview, following the recommendation of the health board.

A firm hired to assist with the candidate search will now go out for a second round of applicants, but will wait until later in the year with the hopes of tapping into a fresh pool of candidates.

“For right now, it is a good option to wait and have someone start doing the job [in the interim,]” said board member Jessica Malberg-Fiftal. “Then we’ll have a little more time to find hopefully the ideal candidate. I appreciate that someone is willing to step up and fill in.”

The salary for the health officer position is budgeted at $125,000. Board member Dr. Pete Heyboer suggested paying the interim health officer the same rate.

“If you are doing the same job you should be offered the same salary,” he said.