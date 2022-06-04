ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Three Men Arrested On Drug Charges After Execution Of Warrants In Beloit

 5 days ago

Three separate search warrants executed in Beloit lead to three arrests on several drug charges. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says their SWAT Team execute...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police respond to report of armed man, arrest teen

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport responded to a report of a man with a gun and subsequently stopped and arrested 18-year-old Malachi Robey. According to police, the report was made at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and officers responded to the area of West Cottonwood Street and North West Avenue. Officers stopped Robey and […]
FREEPORT, IL
wclo.com

Two Janesville men arrested for gun crimes

Two Janesville men are arrested for gun crimes following traffic stops over the weekend. According to a news release, an officer stopped 25-year-old Bryon O. Ramos-Colon for expired registration in the 200 block of North Franklin Street just after 3:00 Sunday afternoon. After narcotics were observed in plain view the...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Janesville woman arrested for OWI 4th offense

A 41-year-old Janesville woman is under arrest on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense after police say she was under the influence of drugs at a local convenience store. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to Stop N Go on East Racine Street for a welfare check...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit man arrested in connection with shots fired incident

Beloit police make an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident from last Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the initial report of a victim being shot at came in just before 7:00 p.m. on May 31st. Through investigation, 28-year-old Kewane DL Spence of Beloit was identified as a...
BELOIT, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Man charged with stalking a woman for months

A Racine man is facing almost 2 decades behind bars after allegedly stalking a woman for months. Antonio Wilder-Lackey, Jr. was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of stalking and a host of misdemeanor charges: 11 counts of bail jumping, seven counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of theft, and one count each of cocaine possession and criminal damage to property. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison and/or up to $162,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Driver involved in deadly early morning collision with bicyclist appears in court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver involved in a deadly early morning collision with a bicycle rider on Madison’s west side appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday. Dane Co. court records indicate Okima Jones has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The Madison Police Department also booked the 42-year-old on a count of hit and run causing death, but prosecutors declined to pursue that allegation.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Madison police searching for this suspected grill thief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for help tracking down the individual who was caught on camera swiping a grill from a local business nearly a month ago. The pictures released by MPD show a man wearing a dark tank top, a stocking cap, and a...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville police arrest three

Janesville police make three arrests after spotting a wanted man. Police say while investigating a complaint in the 200 block of South Jackson Street about 9:00 p.m. Saturday, they saw 42-year-old Anton May run into a residence. Being wanted on several active warrants, offices followed May into the residence and found him hiding in a closet. While there, officers say they saw marijuana in plain view and got a search warrant. As a result, May was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer, and Felony bail Jumping. Also arrested was Aikisha Tyler on charges of Harboring-Aiding a Felon and Resisting an Officer and Jeffrey Mahalick on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting an Officer.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County deputies made an arrest last month of a man suspected of child sexual exploitation and unlawful grooming. On April 26 the sheriff’s office was contacted by an organization called World Wide Predator Hunters that seeks out child predators online. They were given information on a possible child predator living in Freeport that this group had been communicating with on the Internet, which led to the arrest.
FREEPORT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at victim in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested a man Monday after he allegedly shot at another man in the city last week. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said it arrested the 28-year-old Beloit man on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a probation violation.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Shots fired on Moose Trail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched after receiving a report of shots being fired early Tuesday morning. Around 1:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Moose Trail after receiving multiple complaints. Complainants reported hearing approximately four to five gunshots coming from an area...
WIFR

Tips pour in for Belvidere armed robbery suspect

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After a call for information Monday, the Belvidere Police Department have a possible suspect identification, thanks to tips from the community. Video surveillance from Fiesta Market pictured what police are saying is a juvenile who was involved in an attempted robbery Saturday, June 4. The incident...
BELVIDERE, IL
wclo.com

Local officer is promoted to sergeant

The City of Beloit Police Department is proud to announce the recent promotion of a local officer. According to a news release, Police Officer James T. Mann has been promoted to the position of sergeant. Mann joined their Department in 2016. He’s a defensive tactic instructor, a field training officer, and was an original member of the Bicycle Patrol Unit from July 2018 to January 2021. He was sworn in and received his badge Friday.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side

NBC15s Mike Jacques sat down with Steve Stricker ahead of the American Family Insurance Championship. Gas prices are up. So is an interest in bikes. Businesses say sticker shock at the pump may be driving up demand for alternative options, like biking. Two Sun Prairie High School graduates celebrate trades...

