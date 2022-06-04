Man Arrested After Pursuit of Erratically Driving U-Haul in Beloit

Janesville police make three arrests after spotting a wanted man. Police say while investigating a complaint in the 200 block of South Jackson Street about 9:00 p.m. Saturday, they saw 42-year-old Anton May run into a residence. Being wanted on several active warrants, offices followed May into the residence and found him hiding in a closet. While there, officers say they saw marijuana in plain view and got a search warrant. As a result, May was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer, and Felony bail Jumping. Also arrested was Aikisha Tyler on charges of Harboring-Aiding a Felon and Resisting an Officer and Jeffrey Mahalick on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting an Officer.

