Beloit, WI

Man Arrested After Pursuit of Erratically Driving U-Haul in Beloit

wclo.com
 5 days ago

A 46-year-old Beloit man is being held in the Rock County Jail following a police pursuit of his U-Haul vehicle allegedly driving erratically throughout Rock County Friday morning. City of...

www.wclo.com

wclo.com

Janesville woman arrested for OWI 4th offense

A 41-year-old Janesville woman is under arrest on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense after police say she was under the influence of drugs at a local convenience store. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to Stop N Go on East Racine Street for a welfare check...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It was me, I did it’: Woman charged with killing bicyclist in Mineral Point Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side. Authorities initially arrested 42-year-old Okima Jones shortly after the crash on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Jones is also being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Beloit man arrested in connection with shots fired incident

Beloit police make an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident from last Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the initial report of a victim being shot at came in just before 7:00 p.m. on May 31st. Through investigation, 28-year-old Kewane DL Spence of Beloit was identified as a...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police searching for this suspected grill thief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for help tracking down the individual who was caught on camera swiping a grill from a local business nearly a month ago. The pictures released by MPD show a man wearing a dark tank top, a stocking cap, and a...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Two Janesville men arrested for gun crimes

Two Janesville men are arrested for gun crimes following traffic stops over the weekend. According to a news release, an officer stopped 25-year-old Bryon O. Ramos-Colon for expired registration in the 200 block of North Franklin Street just after 3:00 Sunday afternoon. After narcotics were observed in plain view the...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Janesville police arrest three

Janesville police make three arrests after spotting a wanted man. Police say while investigating a complaint in the 200 block of South Jackson Street about 9:00 p.m. Saturday, they saw 42-year-old Anton May run into a residence. Being wanted on several active warrants, offices followed May into the residence and found him hiding in a closet. While there, officers say they saw marijuana in plain view and got a search warrant. As a result, May was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer, and Felony bail Jumping. Also arrested was Aikisha Tyler on charges of Harboring-Aiding a Felon and Resisting an Officer and Jeffrey Mahalick on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting an Officer.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man died early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle whose driver was allegedly intoxicated at the time, the Madison Police Department reported. The rider, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD Lt. Tony Fiore detailed in an...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

One dead, one critical following crash in town of Waterloo

One individual has died and another was critically injured following a crash Monday in the town of Waterloo. According to information released Monday by Sheriff Paul Milbrath, on Monday, at 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle versus utility vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 89 and Lenius Road.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Cyclist killed in fatal crash on Mineral Point Road

MADISON, Wis. — A 42-year-old woman is in custody and facing potential charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after she reportedly hit a bicyclist with a car Tuesday morning on Mineral Point Road. Officers on the scene said the victim was a male in his early 30s. The west side intersection of Mineral Point and South High...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Local officer is promoted to sergeant

The City of Beloit Police Department is proud to announce the recent promotion of a local officer. According to a news release, Police Officer James T. Mann has been promoted to the position of sergeant. Mann joined their Department in 2016. He’s a defensive tactic instructor, a field training officer, and was an original member of the Bicycle Patrol Unit from July 2018 to January 2021. He was sworn in and received his badge Friday.
BELOIT, WI
1440 WROK

SIZE MATTERS. Oshkosh, Wisconsin Meth Bust is BIG!

Well this one was a big one..."How big was it?" YAHOO. Let's start with the location, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It's a nice sized area, roughly 67,000 people live there. So it's more than a post office and church in the downtown, town. So when if comes to this drug bust, a...
OSHKOSH, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
nbc15.com

Shots fired investigation after bullets hit occupied apartments

DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired early Monday morning, with multiple rounds striking an apartment building. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a shots fired call came in around 3:00 a.m. for the area of Deer Valley Road in the Town of Madison.
nbc15.com

Search warrant executed at Janesville residence

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers were investigating a complaint in Janesville Saturday when they saw an individual run into a residence. Around 9:10 p.m., Janesville officers saw Anton May, 42, run inside a residence in the 200 block of South Jackson St. May had active warrants for...

