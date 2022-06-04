Fairway Footnotes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AREA ACES

Loretta Crosser of Alliance scored a hole-in-one at Tannenhauf Golf Course on May 11. She used an 11-wood on the 100-yard No. 11 hole. The shot was witnessed by Gary Gage, Diane Gage, Margie Stroup and Mary Kaster. This was Crosser's first ace.

Peg Baxter of Alliance scored a hole-in-one at Westville Lake Country Club. She used an 8-iron on the 130-yard No. 6 hole during the Monday Nite Ladies League. Witnesses were Mary Thorpe, Sara Butler and Deb Gobely. This was Baxter's first ace.

Leroy Bates scored a hole-in-one at Sleepy Hollow during the Dante Golf League on Sunday. He used an 8-iron on the 153-yard No. 3 hole. The shot was witnessed by Troy Foraker.

LEAGUE SCORES

Westville Lake Country Club

Tired Men: Fred Kenngott-Lee Kornick 51, Rick Caufield-Ken Behner 49½, Bob Held-Jim Wallace 45½, John Christopher-Bob Greier 45½

Tuesday Ladies: Jan Shaw-Cheryl Huff 41, Linda Courtney-Sue Caufield 42, Helen Cranmer-Morry Johnston 46

Salem Elks: Jarod-Reifsnyder-Dusty Brickner 50, Mark Kugler-Zach Owens 47½, Jeff Cannon-Hunter Cannon 47½

Wednesday Men: MAC Trailer 42½, BOC Water Hydraulics 32, R&F Fence Co. 31½

Thursday Scramble: Jim McCall-Tim Owens 19, John Vancamp-Jim Brown 19, Marion Koza-Mike Rhome 18½

Thursday Men: New Direction Photography 43½, Yerkey & Madjeric DDS 43, Expressions Salon 39

Friday Nite Scramble: Matt Uyselt-Aaron Light 42, Jase Uyselt-Greg Hanlon 42

