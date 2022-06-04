ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Inter Lake

Teen driver charged with child endangerment takes plea deal

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

A teen driver charged with child endangerment after getting caught driving drunk with an underage passenger in April has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Under the terms of a deal struck with prosecutors, Daysha D’Ann Guzman, 19, agreed to pay a fine of $100, surcharge of $75 and undergo chemical dependency education courses and treatment. Her license was suspended for 90 days with a recommendation for a probationary license.

Judge Heidi Ulbricht handed down the sentence in Flathead County District Court shortly after Guzman entered her changed plea.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrested Guzman on April 9 after pulling her over on Kalispell’s Conrad Drive about 11:14 p.m. According to charging documents, a broken taillight sparked the traffic stop.

During their subsequent interaction, troopers reported that Guzman displayed watery eyes and wrote that her breath smelled of an alcoholic beverage. While authorities took a blood sample for further analysis, a breath test put Guzman’s breath alcohol content at .237, court documents said.

They also found a 13-year-old in the vehicle with Guzman, leading to the endangerment charge.

While charging documents say the passenger admitted that the pair drank Everclear earlier in the evening, Guzman maintained that the alcohol in her system came from a tincture of herbal medicine.

She told the court that it contained a small amount of diluted alcohol. Guzman attributed the effect it had on her to her small size.

Speaking to the terms of the plea deal, Deputy County Attorney Andrew Clegg described Guzman’s actions as “monumentally stupid,” but cited her youth as a factor in the arrangement. Prosecutors were trying to avoid saddling the 19-year-old with a felony, he said.

Ulbricht voiced doubt about Guzman’s explanation, saying .237 was high “regardless of size,” but praised the teenager for immediately enrolling in treatment and education courses for substance abuse.

“The court is pleased with your taking accountability,” she said.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Man Faces Felony After Domestic Disturbance Involving a Taser

On June 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical disturbance at an apartment on O’Leary Street. Officers contacted the caller who stated she observed a female get shoved against the windows and heard the female screaming. When law enforcement went up to the apartment, one officer heard a female from the apartment scream “get off of me.” Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Arrested for His 5th DUI in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford Escape driving on the Reserve Street off ramp and approaching the intersection of West Broadway at a high rate of speed. There was a sedan already stopped at the red light and the Ford Escape stopped unusually fast and abruptly. Due to the rain and wet road conditions, the deputy gave the driver of the Ford Escape the benefit of the doubt on the unusual stop.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Highway Patrol#Kalispell
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT
kytvnews.com

Six dead in armed attack on Mexican high school students

Raw Story - Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism— Gunmen killed five high school students and an adult in a street shooting in central Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday. According to police, shooters opened fire on a group of students on Monday night, killing three males and two females aged between 16 and 18, as well as a 65-year-old woman who was in the same area. "Unfortunately we can say that a few hours ago in the Barron community six people lost their lives in an armed attack," said Cesar Prieto, mayor of the city in Guanajuato...
MISSOULA, MT
Idaho State Journal

Missing 4-year-old boy survives two nights in Montana backcountry before being found

On Friday at approximately 4:53 PM, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned neighbor of a possible missing child in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, Montana. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue responded. Deputies determined that the missing child was Ryker Webb, age 4, with red hair and blue eyes. It was determined that he had already been missing for more than 2 hours. ...
KULR8

Man found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds south of Eureka

EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31. Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to...
EUREKA, MT
KPAX

June 7, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)

The unofficial results of the Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Montana Primary Election are being tallied. Several statewide and local races are being decided, including for Montana's newly drawn congressional districts.
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy