New London, CT

Jonquel Jones helps Sun erase late 13-point deficit, beat Mercury 92-88

By Ned Griffen
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago

The Connecticut Sun looked like a team playing their second straight game in as many nights (and in different cities) for long stretches on Friday night.

The Sun trailed the undermanned Phoenix Mercury by 13 points with over six minutes left in the game. They had made countless mistakes, somewhat understandable given they had to get up early that morning to leave Las Vegas.

Connecticut had one last burst of energy left, however. Jonquel Jones scored 11 of her team-high 24 points in the final seven minutes as the Sun rallied for a 92-88 win before 7,180 at Footprint Center.

The Mercury led 81-68 with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

“I could look at the stat sheet and tell you all that we didn’t do and what we need to be better (at),” Connecticut head coach Curt Miller said, “but what the stat sheet doesn’t say is how gutty and how tough our team was to find a way to the finish line tonight.”

It was the third road game in five days for the Sun (8-3) and their eighth in 15 days.

Connecticut and Phoenix are the only two teams in the WNBA this season that will play four road games in six days that includes a back-to-back in different cities.

Asked what was going on with the team for the bulk of the game, Jones said with a grin, “I think the biggest thing was that we were on a back-to-back and we didn’t sleep.”

Jones and teammate Brionna Jones broke out into laughter.

“It was just one of those games where we had to find our energy,” Jonquel Jones continued. “To say that what we had going on wasn’t a factor would be a lie. I think the biggest thing for us was to find a way to keep the game close and when it was time to win (to) know that we could do it.”

“We wanted to be able to come out and have energy from the beginning but the way the schedule is set up, we’re happy we’re walking away with a win.”

Alyssa Thomas had her fourth-straight double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) with a game-high seven assists for Connecticut and Brionna Jones played over 30 minutes off the bench and provided 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.

DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals, Courtney Williams had 11 points and six rebounds and Jonquel Jones added seven rebounds.

Diana Taurasi took a flamethrower to the Sun for most of the night as she connected on 6-of-12 threes and finished with a game-high 32 points with four assists for Phoenix (2-8). Skylar Diggins added 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Mercury’s Tina Charles missed the game due to a shoulder injury and Kia Nurse has yet to play this season after tearing her right ACL during a playoff game on Oct. 6, 2021.

“They really moved us and challenged our defense and we felt like we were on our heels chasing them the whole night,” Miller said.

Jonquel Jones and Bonner made back-to-back layups and Alyssa Thomas added a floating 17-foot jumper to cut Connecticut’s deficit to 84-83 with 2:44 left.

Moments later, Taurasi hit a 27-foot shot with Bonner in her face.

Bonner responded with a 28-foot shot on the other end.

“A lot of teams would’ve folded on a big three from (Taurasi) late,” Miller said, “and then we came right back down and DeWanna hits a three.”

Another Jones layup put Connecticut ahead for good with 1:25 remaining. Thomas followed with a 10-foot turnaround hook shot and Jones added two free throws to push the Sun ahead, 92-87.

Connecticut travels to Seattle on Saturday and will play the Storm on Sunday night. Miller said the team won’t practice because they need rest.

“After this back-to-back, there’s no reason to practice,” Miller said. “We’re going to try to get them as much rest as possible.”

n.griffen@theday.com

