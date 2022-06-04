ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

VanDyke, Helton each win twice at Kingsport

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — For Kres VanDyke and Keith Helton, winning was twice as nice at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. The three-eighths-mile concrete oval hosted twin features for the NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock and Sportsman cars, and the drivers swept their respective classes. VanDyke was back to...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Phillip Sherman Hoard, Jr.

KINGSPORT – Phillip Sherman Hoard, Jr. 50 of Kingsport, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence following complications from diabetes and heart disease. He was born in Kingsport, had lived in Johnson City for several years before returning to Kingsport. Sherman was...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport golf pro thankful to be alive and for outpouring of support

KINGSPORT — Chris Woods is back home and ready to get back to work. And he’s savoring every second of his second chance. Woods, a local golf professional and teacher who owns Golf Amplified in Kingsport, fell ill while on a trip to Arizona in February, when he was going to marry his fiancee, Ashlee Kizer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

River Riders send Doughboys to fifth straight loss

ELIZABETHTON — Things weren’t looking great for Elizabethton, but a four-run sixth inning turned it around. The River Riders rallied for 7-4 win over Johnson City in Appalachian League baseball Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Elizabethton (4-1) cut into the Doughboys’ lead in the bottom...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffrey Brown Hickam

On Sunday, June 5th, 2022, Jeffrey Brown Hickam, caring husband, father of two, and beloved teacher, coach and principal to many, passed away at the age of 69. Jeff was born in Kingsport, TN to Arthur Brown and Eva Lois and immediately became the light of the family. Their nurturing and encouragement paved the way for a promising young student-athlete who loved his time in school. While attending ETSU, he was able to look back on this time and recognize his calling would bring him back as an educator shaping generations of youth in the classroom and on the field. His immense kindness, charismatic charm, support, patience and contagious zest for life made him one of the most cherished teachers and principals in the Tri-Cities area.
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils' state run ends in Class 2 quarters

APPOMATTOX, Va. — Many a march has come to a halt in Appomattox County. Gate City’s baseball team became the latest one Tuesday in its VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal matchup with the Raiders. The Blue Devils (12-15) fell 4-3 in a heartbreaking classic filled with ups and downs.
APPOMATTOX, VA
Kingsport Times-News

David Lee Owens

KINGSPORT - David Lee Owens, 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Sullivan County in 1959. David attended Dobyns-Bennett. He loved fishing and football (college, NFL). He never met a stranger; he had many friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James “Popidy” Allen Day

James “Popidy” Allen Day died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church for many years. Jim was born June 9, 1938, in Rogersville, Tennessee. He was the only child of the late Earl and Katherine Smith Day of Church Hill, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Church Hill High School and continued his education at East Tennessee State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in business. He retired as the National Sales Manager for Bama Foods.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Derek Lane
Kingsport Times-News

Gene Otho Fox

WASHINGTON COUNTY - Gene Fox, resident of Washington County, TN., passed away on Friday June 3rd at JCMC, from complications associated with COPD. He was the son of Otho Eugene “Red” Fox and Mary Belle Virginia (Moffat) and was preceded in death by his late wife, Judith “Judy” Camilla (Warren) Fox. Gene’s surviving family are: sister, Barbara Souza of Winston-Salem, NC, In-Laws, Richard “Dickie” Warren (Nancy), Harriet Warren (Allen “Al”), Roger and Mary Smith of Kingsport, and Michael “Mike” and Kayla Warren of Johnson City, Daughters, Karen Elizabeth (Fox) Sherrod (Chester) Birmingham, AL, and Kristy Elise (Fox) Hensley (John), Jonesborough, TN, and Grandchildren: Laural Harrelson (Jon), Tucker Fox-Hart, Taylor Anthony, Cooper Fox-Hart, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dan River sinks Central softball in Class 2 quarterfinals

WISE — Dan River set the tone early then put an end to Wise Central’s historic softball season on Tuesday evening at Bill Dotson Memorial Field. Grayson Snead blasted a three-run home run in the first inning to send the Lady Wildcats on their way to a 7-1 victory over the Lady Warriors in the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

51st Annual East Tennessee Crank Up features antique engines

ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Antique Engine Association will once again be showing the imaginative and practical machinery which powered farms and households in the days before electricity was available. The 51st Annual East Tennessee Crank-Up got started this morning and will run through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2045 Sciota Road, just south of Laurels Park and near the county line of Carter and Unicoi County.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lyle Allen Overbay

Lyle Allen Overbay, age 77, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, while enjoying God's creation and living a full life. He was born on June 15, 1944, to the late Verlin and Marjorie Good Overbay in Kingsport, TN. After graduating from Blountville High School in Blountville, TN, he attended East Tennessee State University where he earned his degree in Accounting and met the love of his life, Judy Pat Delozier. On August 17, 1968, he married Judy Pat at First Presbyterian Church, Sevierville. They made their home in Sevierville, TN, and were faithfully committed to their marriage of 52 years before her passing in October 2020. Lyle worked for Travelers Insurance in Knoxville until the early 1970's when Sevierville businessman, Mr. William Burchfiel took a liking to him and sold his beloved insurance business, which was established in 1919, to Lyle. In the mid 70's, he merged the book of business of his father-in-law, Fletcher DeLozier, into the agency, establishing Burchfiel-Overbay & Associates. Lyle served Sevier County as an independent insurance agent from the early 70's until retiring in 1993, when he proudly sold his agency to Mitch Rader, continuing the legacy established 74 years prior by the Burchfiel family. He has spent the past 28 years developing real estate and managing Country Meadows Mobile Home Park.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffrey L Bryant

KNOXVILLE - Jeffrey L. (aka “Otto”) Bryant, age 62, passed away May 9, 2022, at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center, Knoxville, TN following several years of declining health. Jeff was born March 20, 1960, in Kingsport, TN and was the son of Otto H. and Katherine S. Bryant....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fort Chiswell breaks free late for state quarterfinal win over Eastside

WISE — Rileigh Dalton gave Fort Chiswell the lead, and her team made it stand up in Tuesday’s VHSL Class 1 softball quarterfinal game against Eastside. Dalton came through with a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, sending the Lady Pioneers on their way to a 7-4 victory over the Lady Spartans at Virginia-Wise’s Cavalier Field.
FORT CHISWELL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bradley Joe Housewright

CHURCH HILL – Bradley Joe Housewright, 48, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence. Brad was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was an Estimator Project Manager for Southwest Electric. Brad was a loving father, son, and a dear friend. He was preceded in death...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Lee Phillips

ROGERSVILLE - Ada Lee Phillips, age 97, of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Ms. Phillips attended Shepard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Aberham Phillips, sons Danny Phillips and Steven Phillips.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Paula Gail Bishop

FT. BLACKMORE, VA -- Paula Gail Bishop, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Travis Greenfield

Travis Greenfield passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Greenfield family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Raymond Isaac Lindsey

SURGOINSVILLE - Raymond Isaac Lindsey, age 72, of Surgoinsville, passed away on June 4, 2022. Raymond was born to Jim and Jewel Lindsey on June 11, 1949. He went to school at Surgoinsville High School. He worked as a pipe fitter and welding instructor for TVA for a number of years and retired in 2007. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Marines and was awarded The Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW and DAV.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN

