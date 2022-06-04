VanDyke, Helton each win twice at Kingsport

Lyle Allen Overbay, age 77, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, while enjoying God's creation and living a full life. He was born on June 15, 1944, to the late Verlin and Marjorie Good Overbay in Kingsport, TN. After graduating from Blountville High School in Blountville, TN, he attended East Tennessee State University where he earned his degree in Accounting and met the love of his life, Judy Pat Delozier. On August 17, 1968, he married Judy Pat at First Presbyterian Church, Sevierville. They made their home in Sevierville, TN, and were faithfully committed to their marriage of 52 years before her passing in October 2020. Lyle worked for Travelers Insurance in Knoxville until the early 1970's when Sevierville businessman, Mr. William Burchfiel took a liking to him and sold his beloved insurance business, which was established in 1919, to Lyle. In the mid 70's, he merged the book of business of his father-in-law, Fletcher DeLozier, into the agency, establishing Burchfiel-Overbay & Associates. Lyle served Sevier County as an independent insurance agent from the early 70's until retiring in 1993, when he proudly sold his agency to Mitch Rader, continuing the legacy established 74 years prior by the Burchfiel family. He has spent the past 28 years developing real estate and managing Country Meadows Mobile Home Park.

