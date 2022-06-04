Summer reading programs take off at local libraries

Library reading programs are launching around the county, offering prizes, classes and activities to keep young minds — and older ones, too — active and busy this summer. Studies have repeatedly shown that when kids read during the summer, they are able to maintain their learning levels from one school year to the next. Many libraries haven't been able to offer in-person summer reading programs for two years, so here's a chance to dive back in and re-engage with your community.

Among the programs:

CARLSBAD: The Carlsbad city libraries offer "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," from June 13 to Aug. 6. Readers of all ages can earn incentives as they read this summer. Activities include virtual, live and pre-recorded performances, virtual programs led by library staff, and more. To register, visit carlsbadlibrary.beanstack.org or use the Beanstack Tracker app for Android or iOS . Log in to your account, or create one. Sign up for the Summer Reading Adventure challenge that matches your grade or age. Read and complete activities to earn points. Track your progress in Beanstack. Paper logs are also available at the libraries, so you can track that way. Points earn prizes for participants, while supplies last. Carlsbad City Library is at 1775 Dove Lane; call (442) 339-2049. Georgina Cole Library is at 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive. Call (442) 339-2870. Carlsbad City Library and Learning Center is at 3368 Eureka Place. Call (442) 339-5500.

ESCONDIDO: The Escondido Public Library offers "Oceans of Possibilities" as its Summer Reading Challenge. Come to a kickoff event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 18 at the library, 239 S. Kalmia St., sign up and enjoy a slice of pizza (while supplies last) from Rock-On Pizza. The program will have different levels of reading for all ages, from infants to adults, to earn prizes (including free books). Prizes will include coupons for free food items from local businesses and free admission to area museums including the Natural History Museum, the San Diego Automotive Museum, and San Diego Archaeological Center. Various library events will also be keyed to different age groups, such as crafts, nail art, book clubs and anime activities. Find the full events calendar at https://bit.ly/3MaTJfO . Call (760) 839-4683.

OCEANSIDE: The Oceanside Public Library is also encouraging folks of all ages to "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," with online signup at oceansidepubliclibrary.org . All ages earn prizes for reading and/or reviewing books, and can attend literacy-based, educational and fun events through Aug. 6. This year’s theme also embraces activities from the library’s Community Health and Well-being Initiative, which promotes being outdoors and connecting with nature. Reading groups are open for children ages 0-12, teens ages 13-17, and adults 18 and older. Little ones will enjoy educational events such as the Mad Science of San Diego “Fire and Ice” Show at 3:30 p.m. June 15 at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave., and Living Coast Discovery Center’s “Totally Tidepools” visit at 3:30 p.m. June 21 at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway. Teen events include a virtual reality experience from VR Partyz at 4 p.m. June 22 at the Mission Branch Library, and at 4 p.m. July 19 at the Civic Center Library. Other special events include magic shows and anime drawing workshops. Teens can also sign up to volunteer at the Library.





CHULA VISTA: The Chula Vista Public Library’s summer reading program, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," will run from June 13-July 17 and is open to all ages. Readers can complete 10 books, 10 activities, or a combination of both to earn prizes. Activities will include special story times, Lunch at Your Library, a summer kickoff party, a Nature Craft workshop series, S.T.E.A.M. events, and performances from artists such as School of Rock, Hullabaloo and Inspire Ballet. Register at any branch. The Civic Center Library is at 365 F St. Call (619) 691-5069. The South Chula Vista Library is at 389 Orange Ave. Call (619) 585-5755. The Otay Ranch branch library is at 2015 Birch Road, Suite 409. Call (619) 397-5740.

NATIONAL CITY: "Read Beyond the Beaten Path" is the summer reading program for the National City Public Library, starting Monday and running through July 31, open to all ages. Children 12 and younger get prizes for every five hours they read or are read to; teens and adults get prizes for every five books they read. Sign up at https://nationalcityca.beanstack.org and get your prize pack, log book, book bingo card and a book bag. The library is at 1401 National City Blvd. Call (619) 470-5800.

SAN DIEGO CITY LIBRARIES: All ages are invited to sign up for the San Diego Public Library program and "Read Beyond the Beaten Path." Complete a combination of 10 books, hours of reading or activities to claim your prizes. Sign up now at sandiego.gov/summerreading ; the program runs through Aug. 31. Log books, hours and activities online or by completing a paper log, printable from home — or stop by any participating San Diego Public Library to pick up your reading log. Call (619) 236-5800 or email weblibrary@sandiego.gov .

SAN DIEGO COUNTY LIBRARIES: The San Diego County Library’s Summer Learning Program offers challenges to read, learn and create through Aug. 31. Read 10 books, read for 10 hours or complete 10 learning activities to earn prizes. People can access the program in libraries or online, or both. Free library activity books are part of the program and are available in six languages at all 33 SDCL locations . At least 40,000 activity books will be distributed this year. Participants will receive an activity book and prize book as incentives to complete the program. Virtual components include online learning challenges, and virtual badges, booklists, blogs, printable activity books and a summer event calendar will be available online. Participants may register and complete challenges online, and then visit any county branch to pick up their completion prize. Register for the virtual program and learn more at www.sdcl.org/summer .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .