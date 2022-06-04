ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Public records lawsuit against Giddings dismissed

Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 5 days ago

An Ada County judge dismissed a public records lawsuit against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, in May, saying there’s no evidence she withheld records or acted in bad faith.

District Judge Peter Barton dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

The action stemmed from a public records request that Boise attorney Erika Birch filed last summer.

Birch represents the House intern who last year accused former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape. She also filed a tort claim on behalf of her client, alleging that Giddings “conspired with von Ehlinger” to release information detrimental to the intern.

The records request asked Giddings for any written or electronic communications she’d had with von Ehlinger or von Ehlinger’s former attorney, David Leroy.

Giddings replied that her office “does not have any public record related to your request that isn’t already public.” The Legislative Services Offices, which handles records requests for lawmakers, also failed to find any relevant documents in Giddings’ House email account.

After Giddings ignored follow-up letters requesting clarification, Birch filed a motion to compel disclose of any records.

Judge Barton held a hearing in May for attorneys to argue the case.

Court documents indicate that Giddings stated under oath that she didn’t have any written communications with von Ehlinger, and that she deleted two emails from Leroy before receiving the records request from Birch.

Although the emails were public records, the Idaho Legislature hasn’t adopted a records retention schedule — meaning lawmakers can delete records whenever they want, so long as they aren’t the subject of a pending records request.

“There is no evidence currently before this court that ‘certain public records are being improperly withheld from a member of the public,’ ” noted Barton in his ruling, quoting from the relevant section of Idaho Code. “This court will not grant Ms. Birch’s request for an order compelling disclosure.”

Barton also rejected Birch’s request for attorney fees, as well as a request to impose a civil fine on Giddings.

“It has not been shown that Rep. Giddings acted ‘in bad faith improperly’ refusing Ms. Birch’s request,” he wrote.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

Comments / 4

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise police lieutenant charged with DUI

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Boise Police lieutenant was charged with a DUI in Valley County on May 29, court documents show. Officials with the Valley County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB that deputies were in contact with 52-year-old Steve Butler in the early morning of May 29, where they began an investigation into the lieutenant.
boisestatepublicradio.org

A possible change in Boise's housing market

What just happened to Boise's hot housing market? That’s the headline from a recent Idaho Statesman story about how Boise's crazy market for homes may, perhaps be slowing down. We wanted to know more so we asked Paul Schwedelson, the growth and development reporter at the Idaho Statesman. As...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Lewiston, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man troopers found in possession of drugs following chase gets probation

AMERICAN FALLS — A Meridian man has been ordered to serve felony probation after reaching a plea agreement. Morgan Robert Barzee, 23, received three years probation from District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a May 27 hearing. As part of a plea agreement, Carnaroli withheld judgement, meaning if Barzee completes probation he will not have a felony conviction added to his record.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Once ‘Burger King’ Faces up to forty years in Prison

Nicholas Jones, a thirty-six-year-old entrepreneur, and burger magnet could be spending up to forty years in prison after pleading guilty to using Covid relief funds to fuel his political campaign. Mr. Jones ran for Congress in 2020, challenging Congressman Russ Fulcher in the Idaho Republican Primary. He lost that fight and now is endanger of losing his future freedom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Public Records#Motion To Compel#Politics Courts#Politics State#House
KOOL 96.5

Why a City in Idaho is One of the Best to Raise a Family

People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.
104.3 WOW Country

Least Expensive Towns to Buy a Home in Idaho

Home prices are up, up, up around most of the country, especially in parts of Idaho, more specifically Ada County. Boise is booming, Meridian is skyrocketing and Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell have all continually gone up in home prices. According to Zillow, "The typical home value of homes in Boise...
KIDO Talk Radio

‘Boise is the First Market to Really Start Crashing’

The Boise housing market has had an incredible run in the national media. Last summer, in the real estate market, you saw homes being sold without inspections, sellers living in the sold home for months after selling, and thousands of dollars spent over asking prices in ridiculous bidding wars. Idaho's housing market was so historic that ABC, NBC, and CBS sent their national correspondents to cover the insane rise in home prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Post Register

Idaho survivor of shocking crime spree to be featured in TV special

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special. The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6, and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.
IDAHO STATE
tsln.com

143 ewes, lambs killed by wolves near Shaw Mountain, Idaho

BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
107.9 LITE FM

This Grocery Store Being Named Most Popular In Idaho Is an Absolute Joke

How in the name of Joe Albertson’s Supermarket is this even possible?!. At this point, it’s really not a secret that if you look hard enough, you’ll find a “best in every state” list for virtually any category you can think of. Best Burgers. Best Tacos. Best Fish and Chips. Best Camping Spots. Best Romantic Hotels. Best Terrifying Attractions. You get the idea.
97.5 KISS FM

What’s Lurking Beneath the Water at this Boise Pond Will Shock You

When you hear the name of this pond you immediately think of stand-up paddleboarding or floating on some absolutely ridiculous inflatable that you picked up at Albertsons. But for some? It's a scuba diving destination!. Whether you grew up calling it Bob Rice Pond, Clocktower Pond or Quinn's Pond, the...
104.3 WOW Country

Second Only To Alaska, Idaho Has the Most….

Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
74
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy