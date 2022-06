GOSHEN – Retired optometrist Carl Plasterer, 89, of LaGrange, a resident at Waterford Crossing Senior Living in Goshen, will be on the Honor Flight leaving Fort Wayne for Washington, D.C., at 6 a.m. June 8.

A special send off is planned for 2 p.m. June 7 at the assisted living facility, 1212 Waterford Circle. The residents and staff encourage the community to join them.