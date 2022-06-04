Waterford Crossing senior living residents to visit LoveWay

GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Senior Living in Goshen raises money every year for a local charity. This year the residents and staff chose LoveWay Inc. Even with the challenges of COVID, which included one canceled fundraiser, the residents, staff, and community rallied and raised nearly $10,000 for the charity.

While staff was visiting LoveWay, the idea emerged of LoveWay staff hosting a day for the residents at Waterford Crossing to come to LoveWay and enjoy some time petting and grooming the horses. It was felt this interaction would be as therapeutic for aging individuals as it is for the younger population normally at LoveWay.