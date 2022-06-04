ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Waterford Crossing senior living residents to visit LoveWay

By TRUTH STAFF
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 5 days ago

GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Senior Living in Goshen raises money every year for a local charity. This year the residents and staff chose LoveWay Inc. Even with the challenges of COVID, which included one canceled fundraiser, the residents, staff, and community rallied and raised nearly $10,000 for the charity.

While staff was visiting LoveWay, the idea emerged of LoveWay staff hosting a day for the residents at Waterford Crossing to come to LoveWay and enjoy some time petting and grooming the horses. It was felt this interaction would be as therapeutic for aging individuals as it is for the younger population normally at LoveWay.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Goshen, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Goshen, IN
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Loveway Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
2K+
Followers
122
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy