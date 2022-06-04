Peaking Rangers in prime spot for changing-of-the- guard moment vs. Lightning

It is a snapshot at this moment.

And everyone should understand that only two games have been played in this Eastern Conference Final and by winning them both at the Garden, the Rangers technically have merely done the required by holding serve.

But snapshots have a way of developing into full-blown narratives. This one is evolving into an age-old tale of the changing of the guard, in which youthful exuberance and a new wave of stars is all but dominating the pedigree and experience of the two-time defending champions.

It was 3-2 for the Rangers on Friday night in Game 2 as they became the first team over the last three tournaments to defeat Tampa Bay twice in a row after a succession of opponents had tried and failed the previous 16 times the Lightning had lost a playoff game. That may be a footnote to history, but it is one created by the Rangers.

The final score is misleading. The Rangers dominated this game in essentially every facet deep into the third period before the Lightning’s late strike with 2:04 remaining created 124 nervous seconds before Igor Shesterkin and his mates could salute the adoring audience.

The Rangers — the Rangers — are two wins away from going to the Stanley Cup Final.

“We heard all year that we really weren’t going to have playoff success, and we’ve said all year that the belief in the room is high and outside opinion doesn’t really affect us,” said Adam Fox, whose two assists increased his postseason total to 17, with five goals. “We know [the Lightning] had a good streak of not losing back-to-back playoff games but that wasn’t on our minds coming into the game.

“We’re not thinking about streaks or what teams have done earlier. We’re just trying to bring it day in and day out.”

The Rangers celebrate after beating the Lightning in Game 2. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Rangers have overcome 3-1 and 3-2 series deficits against the Penguins and Hurricanes, respectively, this postseason. They have won four straight games by an aggregate score of 20-8. They have won eight straight at the Garden. They — and the unconquerable Shesterkin — have allowed two goals or fewer in eight of the last nine games.

If the Blueshirts are peaking in late May and June, that is the time to do it on the hockey calendar.

“I’d like to say [the belief] has been the same all year but when you win series and beat good teams, I think you gain a little bit of confidence,” Fox said. “I think you can see that by the way guys are playing.

“I think everyone is learning along the way and adjusting to playoff hockey. For the younger players, myself included, I think we get more confident with each game and so the belief has been higher.”

Fox put on a bravura performance in his 25:12 of ice time, handling the puck as if he were doing around-the-world with a yo-yo. He was a maestro, dictating the pace that has favored the Rangers in a series that has featured scads of open ice. If we are talking about a generational shift here, the 24-year-old Fox seems fresh while Tampa Bay’s 31-year-old Victor Hedman has seemed tired in committing a whole bunch of errors with and without the puck in this indirect confrontation of Norris Trophy winners.

“He’s played outstanding hockey and moves the puck so well,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said of Fox, who is revived after a second-half in which Fox seemed worn down and not quite himself. “In both zones, the D-zone and the offensive zone, he really is the leader of our team. He makes big plays and plays big minutes every night for us.”

The Lightning skate off the ice after losing to the Rangers in Game 2. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Lightning grabbed the lead off a Nikita Kucherov power-play goal at 2:41 and had the early edge in play. But a shift by the Kid Line about 4:30 into the match, in which Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko controlled the walls and held the puck down low, shifted the momentum.

Not too long after that, K’Andre Miller tied the score at 5:59. And Kakko, stationed at the right post, gave the Blueshirts the 2-1 lead at 17:32 off a brilliant backdoor feed from, obviously, Fox.

“I think you try and play the same way every night, but sometimes you’re able to make plays,” Fox said. “But there are some games where you have that confidence early on.”

There is still heavy lifting ahead. Again, the Rangers merely held serve here. But there is every reason for the Rangers to be confident.

The snapshot is developing into a narrative.