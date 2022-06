The late Notorious B.I.G. told us all “don’t be mad, UPS is hiring,” but if he were around today, he may very well update that line by reminding us that The Judgment Day is recruiting. Ahead of tonight’s episode of Raw from Green Bay, WWE has made it known that Edge’s group, fresh off a victory at Hell in a Cell, expects to add another member to its ranks during the show. Speaking of success on Sunday night, no one enjoyed more of it despite tremendous adversity than Cody Rhodes, who somehow managed to grit his way through a Hell in...

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO