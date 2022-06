Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia “feels too strong” to end the conflict.Speaking to US business leaders about peace negotiations, he said for the opposition to join talks is “simply not possible now because Russia can still feel its power”. He added, however, that Ukraine is still willing to enter negotiations.It comes as a brutal siege continues in Ukraine’s eastern Sievierodonetsk which president Zelensky has said will decide the fate of separatist territory Donbas.Calling it the epicentre of the confrontation in Donbas, Mr Zelensky said: “This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO