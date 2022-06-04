Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents "A Postcard from Austin, Texas: Azarian Retrospective 2022" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin-based Cine Las Americas International Film Festival will have a hybrid presentation, featuring a big return to in-theater screenings after a two-year pause. CLAIFF opens with Fernando León de Aranoa’s dark comedy El Buen Patrón (The Good Boss), which was Spain’s Academy Award selection this year, and will close with Aly Muritiba’s drama Deserto Particular (Private Desert), which was Brazil’s Oscar entry this year.

