ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

By Staff Writer
palisadesnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency (Notices) to Los Angeles County property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2021-22 tax year. The Notices include the...

palisadesnews.com

Comments / 18

Russell 1
4d ago

The politicians (yes,both sides of the aisle) want us living in apt blocs like the old soviet union and how china does it also!so they can control us easier....so they can implement lockdowns faster ie: another virus is coming!stay away....not woke!!!!

Reply
7
Alissa Arevalo
4d ago

And so it begins, they will go after property taxes, then taxes, then mortgages delinquency and foreclosures will be rampant

Reply(3)
9
Patricia McAllister
4d ago

Not only are renters delinquent in paying their rent, property owners are also delinquent in paying property taxes! This Democrat scam called COVID-19 is destroying America!

Reply(4)
6
Related
knock-la.com

Hillside Villa Tenants Win Eminent Domain

Tenants of Hillside Villa apartments filled City Hall with celebratory cheers on May 27 after City Council unanimously agreed to protect the tenants’ housing by employing eminent domain to purchase their building. Dozens of tenants took the stand to share stories of living in the Chinatown apartment building for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tenants win county, city health inspections at Chesapeake Apartments in Baldwin Hills

Tenants in the Baldwin Hills area are declaring victory after getting county officials inspect the conditions of their apartments.The residents of the Chesapeake Apartments rallied Monday after finally convincing the Los Angeles County Health Department and Los Angeles City Code Enforcement to conduct inspections of the 425-unit building, located on Obama Blvd. in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area. Tenants allege a growing list of slum-like conditions, including mold, rats, broken tubs and showers."We're excited they're going to look at all 425 units and people are welcoming the inspectors to come in and do their job," activist Sergio Vargas said. "But we also want to make sure that people are getting relocated, and also that the workers that Pama's hiring are contracted, they have licenses to do their job."In recent months, tenants have turned to LA City Hall for help. They say broken pipes are spewing raw sewage into the building, and faulty heaters are causing carbon monoxide poisoning. Several tenants say they've been forced to go to the hospital for health problems they've suffered while living at the complex.Tenants say Pama Properties, which manages the complex, have delayed proper repairs for their apartments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Bonin wants homeless encampments near libraries; Says laws against encampments “don’t work”.

Proposal Introduced Regarding Camping Near L.A Libraries. (Los Angeles, CA) — A city councilman for Los Angeles is proposing a ban on camping near city libraries. KTLA reports Joe Buscaino wants those areas cleared after a homeless tent caught fire next to the Venice Library last week. It comes as a law was passed recently that prohibits camping within 500 feet of a school or daycare in L.A. However, councilman Mike Bonin is giving pushback to the idea saying creating laws against “encampments doesn’t work.” Bonin represents the district were the Venice Library is located.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Collector#Property Taxes#Tax Payment#Tax Bill#Commercial Property#Income Tax#Department#State#Lrb 888 Rrb
KTLA

L.A. City and County election results 2022

California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, and voters in Los Angeles City and County are deciding on a new mayor, city attorney, city council members and a new county sheriff and county supervisors. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT and you can check back here for live election results from the Associated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County Election Update: 1st Round

CA-37 Sen. Sydney Kamlager will face former Los Angeles Councilman Jan Perry in the November runoff. Tina McKinnor continues to hold a less than 1,000 vote lead over Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles to finish the term vacated by Autumn Burke. Assembly District 61. Robert Pullen-Miles holds a small lead over...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
palisadesnews.com

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin. With no candidate capturing more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election is set for November to fill Mike Bonin’s Los Angeles City Council seat. According to partial returns, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rent prices expected to soar nationwide over summer months

LOS ANGELES - Inflation isn’t just impacting gas prices as rent prices are soaring nationwide this summer. In March, the median rental cost was $1,800 a month, which is up from the $1,550 a year ago. Now, experts predict prices will go up even higher through the summer and could surpass $2,000 a month by August.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

$426M Mega Millions Lottery Winner in Woodland Hills Revealed

After a mysterious winner of an insane $426 million Mega Millions jackpot prize stayed mum for months following the announcement that the ticket was sold in Woodland Hills, California, the winner has finally come forward Wednesday. This is the biggest win in the state in 2022, the California Lottery said....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

PS3 lawsuit thrown out as major demolition begins

The final glimmer of hope for opponents of the demolition of Parking Structure 3 has been snuffed out. The parking structure, commonly known as PS3, has been undergoing demolition since mid-March, with destruction entering a new phase in late May featuring major demolition of the 50-year-old structure. Even while this demolition has been ongoing, a Hail Mary court case was proceeding through LA County Superior Court, launched by an organization of local business owners and spearheaded by business owner John Alle.
KTLA

California primary election results 2022

California’s primary election is being held on June 7, 2022, with voters deciding on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state senator, attorney general and other major positions. In Los Angeles, voters will also be electing a new mayor and a new county sheriff, among other local races. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT. Check […]
kcrw.com

What could happen if Democrats take control of OC Board of Supervisors?

Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Orange make up the 68th State Assembly District, and four candidates (Mike Tardif, Avelino Valencia, Bulmaro “Boomer” Vicente, and James Wallace) are in that race during California’s primary election. Meanwhile on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, three seats are up for grabs.
davisvanguard.org

‘Black Mamas’ Bail Out in LA, National Demand for Bail Reform

LOS ANGELES, CA – The week before Mother’s Day, Black-led organizations in Los Angeles and dozens of cities across the country bailed out as many mothers as possible who otherwise would have spent Mother’s Day incarcerated simply because they cannot afford bail. Essie Justice Group, as an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vox

Is LA really going to have a billionaire former Republican for a mayor?

Votes are still being tabulated in Los Angeles County, but one thing is certain: the contest to lead the country’s second largest city will be decided in a November runoff between longtime Democratic Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Despite recent polls showing Bass with a slight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy