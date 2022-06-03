ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Lacrosse Slideshow: Jesuit 12, Lake Oswego 11

By Miles Vance
 5 days ago

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Jesuit girls lacrosse team's win over Lake Oswego.

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Jesuit girls lacrosse team's 12-11 win over Lake Oswego in the OGLA state championship game on Friday, June 3, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com.

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

