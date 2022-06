Hy-Vee Incorporated announced today that it is donating four semi-trucks of bottled water to the Grinnell community, which is currently without drinking water. The City of Grinnell reported a water main break that occurred Monday night and is currently under a boil advisory for the next 72 hours. Four Hy-Vee semi-trucks delivering 6,048 cases of bottled water – is scheduled to arrive at the Hy-Vee store in Grinnell by 1 p.m. today.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO