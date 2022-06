The annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K and Luken Kids Fun Run 1K will kick off from the Maryland Farms YMCA in Brentwood for the final time this year. The 23rd annual event on July 4 will see runners go on a loop of the Maryland Farms business park starting from the YMCA there for the last time. The Maryland Farms YMCA will close sometime in 2023 after the expansion of the Brentwood YMCA on Concord Road is complete.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO