Police search for the Wisconsin cemetery shooter

Law enforcement examine a bloody garment while working at the scene of a shooting on Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wis. Police were still searching Friday for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting...
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle that had a person with disabilities inside, and later drove them to the hospital. According to the Madison Police Department, on June 5 around 2 p.m., officers responded to a...
MILWAUKEE - 20-year-old Jaqueh Howell was sentenced on Wednesday, June 1 in connection with a fire that was set intentionally at Milwaukee's Butterfly Park playground in September 2019. Howell was 17 years old at the time of the offense. He was charged along with another teen, Trashun Campbell. They each...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man's life has taken a turn after he was shot near the Deer District May 13. He says a night of fun led to him falling on hard times. Vernell Terrell told FOX6 News he was celebrating his 40th birthday when people started shooting near the Deer District. He was hit once, but that one bullet changed his life in more ways than one.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has been bound over for trial in the homicide of a Kenosha woman found dead in the Wyndham Garden hotel. Felony bail jumping (3 counts) Misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts) Officers responded to the hotel located on 6th Avenue the afternoon of muMay...
RACINE, Wis. - A 29-year-old Racine man is accused of firing a handgun a short distance from an elementary school. The accused is Zachary Nelson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Discharge firearm in school zone. Second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Negligent handling of a weapon. Disorderly conduct.
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers were investigating a complaint in Janesville Saturday when they saw an individual run into a residence. Around 9:10 p.m., Janesville officers saw Anton May, 42, run inside a residence in the 200 block of South Jackson St. May had active warrants for...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man died early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle whose driver was allegedly intoxicated at the time, the Madison Police Department reported. The rider, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD Lt. Tony Fiore detailed in an...
MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 5. It happened on the northbound I-43 Kilbourn Avenue tunnel off-ramp into downtown Milwaukee. Sheriff's officials said the crash involved just the motorcycle, and the operator suffered "very serious injuries." The...
DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired early Monday morning, with multiple rounds striking an apartment building. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a shots fired call came in around 3:00 a.m. for the area of Deer Valley Road in the Town of Madison.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley, who is charged with six counts of felony murder. An attorney who represented Birkley at the hearing declined to comment on the case.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old boy was struck by gunfire at around 1:40 p.m. on Sun., June 5 near 90th St. and Appleton Ave. Police report that the boy sustained non-fatal injuries and is expected to survive after being taken to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI – On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Travis L. Birkley in connection to a sextuple homicide that occurred on January 23, 2022, on the 2500 block of N. 21st Street. Birkley was charged with six counts of...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One of two convicted in the September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen in West Allis was sentenced to 16 years in prison and nine years of extended supervision on Monday, June 6. Angel Monge Mathuzima and Shirley Monge, husband and wife, were convicted in the...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a 2020 shooting that left a man dead on the city's north side. Prosecutors say James Johnson, 32, shot the victim near 24th and Keefe and fled the scene. Police were called to the shooting scene around 5...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday night in the city of Milwaukee. The first shooting happened near 26th and Mineral around 7 p.m. A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The second shooting happened around 8:15 near 29th...
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.
A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old.
A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test.
She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
