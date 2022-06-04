ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

VanDyke, Helton each win twice at Kingsport Speedway

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — For race car drivers Kres VanDyke and Keith Helton, winning was twice as nice at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. As the 3/8-mile concrete oval hosted twin features for the NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock and Sportsman cars, the drivers swept their respective classes. VanDyke,...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

