The good times kept rolling for the Yankees on Saturday, winning on the back of another elite pitching performance out of the rotation. Luis Severino was the man to get the call this time, and he diced up the Tigers lineup to the tune of seven shutout with one hit and 10 strikeouts — and in doing so becoming the fifth starter in a row to pitch at least seven innings and allow only a run or fewer. Throw in some Judge and Rizzo bombs, add in a Donaldson sacrifice fly, and you’ve got the recipe for a great win. That put pressure on the rest of the league to keep up once again, so let’s see how they did:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO