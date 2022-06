OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings fueled Oklahoma's record-setting offensive burst to help the Sooners move a victory away from successfully defending their Women's College World Series title. Each hit two home runs and top-seeded Oklahoma rolled past unseeded Texas 16-1 on Wednesday night in Game 1...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO