ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Czech Center Museum Houston presents Children's Day

culturemap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: The best places for BBQ in Houston in 2022

In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite places to get barbecue in Houston in 2022. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz.
HOUSTON, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: the Metal Art of the Eclectic Menagerie in Houston

A cubist-like armadillo stands atop a hillock next to a sleek roadrunner in a 2-acre field at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Bellfort Avenue, just south of Houston’s Loop 610. A dragon rears menacingly nearby, while King Kong scales a boom crane near a stegosaurus-like dinosaur. A colorful grasshopper zips through the air, not as fast as the stealth fighter pilot—who looks a lot like Snoopy—or the missile it has let fly from beneath its wing. Arachnophobes beware: a 20-foot-tall spindly-legged spider will trigger you. Take comfort in the fact that the missile fired by the stealth fighter is well on its way to destroying this fearsome beast.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate summer 2022 in Baytown near Houston with fun events including free concerts, fireworks, waterpark activities & more!

Looking for things to do in the Houston area this summer? Baytown, Texas, located just 30 minutes east of Houston, offers local opportunities for fun and escape all summer long! There’s live entertainment, delicious food, July 4th parade, fireworks, summer camps for kids, and waterpark activities!!! Check out all the details and make plans to visit Baytown, Texas this summer!
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒These 15 memberships to Houston, Texas’ best attractions are worth the price for your summer plans

HOUSTON – Trying to find something great to do this summer or a gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for?. Consider experiences -- a year of access to great places, fun and adventure that makes sense for entertainment this summer. As a gift item, give something your loved one might not splurge on themselves. Maybe tickets someplace they’ve never been or something they’ve never done.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children S Day
Click2Houston.com

Destination Trail: New 31-mile hike, bike trail system in the works

HOUSTON – Can you imagine hiking or biking for 31 uninterrupted trail miles, with no vehicular traffic? Well, Harris County, along with the Harris County Toll Road Authority, is introducing the Destination Trail: a 31-mile proposed hike and bike trail within Harris County featuring countless historic and culturally significant sites and connecting the cities of Houston, South Houston, and Webster.
MySanAntonio

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Yoga
fox26houston.com

Katy brewery offers the second-best brew in the world

KATY, Texas - If the hot weather has you in the mood for a cold beer, a Katy brewery can lay claim to serving one of the best in the world. No Label Brewing Co. opened its doors nearly 13 years ago, but the last few have seen some pretty aggressive experimentation with different recipes that have won some awards along the way.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Live with Queen Latifah In Houston!

Friday on Houston Life, we’re live on location with Queen Latifah! Courtney, Derrick, Joe and Lauren will show her Houston hospitality. We’ll interview her live and we’ll get a sneak-peak behind the scenes of her stage. Houston Life is on the road with Queen Latifah, Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Take a dip with day passes to hotel & resort pools around Houston

Jump into some summer fun with a day pass to pools, patios, and outdoor spaces at hotels and resorts around Houston. We’re officially into summer in Houston, which makes finding the best spots around town to cool off and enjoy a dip in the pool a high priority. But fear not, because Houston is home to dozens of pools and places to unwind at its many hotels and resorts around town.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Most LGBTQ-friendly cities: 1 Texas town in top 40, 18 near bottom of list

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, an event described as a "tipping point" in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Earlier this month, a roundup aimed to rank the most "LGBTQ-friendly" cities across the U.S. A number of Texas cities round out the bottom of the rankings, although one Texas city cracked the top 40.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

An increase in COVID levels, and Houston pet peeves (June 6, 2022)

On Monday’s show: Houston is seeing an increase in COVID levels, according to city wastewater levels. Should we expect an increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks? We discuss with an infectious disease expert from UTHealth. Also this hour: We offer you your monthly chance to vent your pet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy