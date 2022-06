A cubist-like armadillo stands atop a hillock next to a sleek roadrunner in a 2-acre field at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Bellfort Avenue, just south of Houston’s Loop 610. A dragon rears menacingly nearby, while King Kong scales a boom crane near a stegosaurus-like dinosaur. A colorful grasshopper zips through the air, not as fast as the stealth fighter pilot—who looks a lot like Snoopy—or the missile it has let fly from beneath its wing. Arachnophobes beware: a 20-foot-tall spindly-legged spider will trigger you. Take comfort in the fact that the missile fired by the stealth fighter is well on its way to destroying this fearsome beast.

