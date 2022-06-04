ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Folklife presents 33rd Annual Accordion Kings & Queens Concert

culturemap.com
 5 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.

houston.culturemap.com

houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: The best places for BBQ in Houston in 2022

In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite places to get barbecue in Houston in 2022. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz.
HOUSTON, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: the Metal Art of the Eclectic Menagerie in Houston

A cubist-like armadillo stands atop a hillock next to a sleek roadrunner in a 2-acre field at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Bellfort Avenue, just south of Houston’s Loop 610. A dragon rears menacingly nearby, while King Kong scales a boom crane near a stegosaurus-like dinosaur. A colorful grasshopper zips through the air, not as fast as the stealth fighter pilot—who looks a lot like Snoopy—or the missile it has let fly from beneath its wing. Arachnophobes beware: a 20-foot-tall spindly-legged spider will trigger you. Take comfort in the fact that the missile fired by the stealth fighter is well on its way to destroying this fearsome beast.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Improv Houston presents Tony Roberts

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Originally from Detroit, comedian, actor, writer and (sometimes) director Tony T. Roberts has been blessed with the coveted honor of being the “comedian's comedian.” The guy other performers love to watch work. His hilarious and refreshing energetic comedy style has granted him respect and created a huge demand for him on the comedy circuit, here in the states and abroad. Legendary comedian and sitcom director, David Steinberg, acclaimed Tony as “a breakout talent” after witnessing Tony’s stand-up act and casting him as the lead in a series of funny Burger King commercials he directed.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate summer 2022 in Baytown near Houston with fun events including free concerts, fireworks, waterpark activities & more!

Looking for things to do in the Houston area this summer? Baytown, Texas, located just 30 minutes east of Houston, offers local opportunities for fun and escape all summer long! There’s live entertainment, delicious food, July 4th parade, fireworks, summer camps for kids, and waterpark activities!!! Check out all the details and make plans to visit Baytown, Texas this summer!
BAYTOWN, TX
MySanAntonio

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Live with Queen Latifah In Houston!

Friday on Houston Life, we’re live on location with Queen Latifah! Courtney, Derrick, Joe and Lauren will show her Houston hospitality. We’ll interview her live and we’ll get a sneak-peak behind the scenes of her stage. Houston Life is on the road with Queen Latifah, Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Katy brewery offers the second-best brew in the world

KATY, Texas - If the hot weather has you in the mood for a cold beer, a Katy brewery can lay claim to serving one of the best in the world. No Label Brewing Co. opened its doors nearly 13 years ago, but the last few have seen some pretty aggressive experimentation with different recipes that have won some awards along the way.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Pearland resident claims $17.7M Lotto Texas jackpot

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Someone in Pearland is now over $17 million richer after a person claimed the big Texas Lottery jackpot from last week. The resident claimed a $17.75 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 1. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,938,006.94 before taxes. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty woman reels in shark while fishing in the Trinity River

A Liberty woman has a fishing story that is off the hook. While fishing for catfish in the Trinity River in Liberty on Friday, June 3, she instead snagged a 3-foot bull shark. “I really thought it was a catfish when it first hit my line,” said Breanna Duff. “My husband Norman started yelling that it was a shark and I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ I was really shocked when I realized that he was right. It was a shark.”
Woodlands Online& LLC

LPGA majors event coming to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Visit The Woodlands and The Woodlands Township are excited to announce The Woodlands will be the site of a majors golf tournament with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) beginning next year. Chevron, the LPGA and IMG have announced The Chevron Championship will be played at...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

