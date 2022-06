‘Stop poisoning and killing us for profits!’ Hunters Point community residents and advocates speak out. Hunters Point residents and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on Friday, June 3, 2022, to support a San Francisco Civil Grand Jury report that said that there had been no real oversight of the development of the Hunters Point Shipyard Superfund site. Over $1 billion of US government funds have been spent to remediate the Hunters Point site as well as Treasure Island, but as a result of fraud by Tetra Tech and Test America and retaliation against many OSHA and health and safety whistleblowers, the site continues to be contaminated.

