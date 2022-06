(Radio Iowa) A small percentage of corn and soybean planting remains after a busy week in the fields. The U-S-D-A report shows that 98 percent of the corn crop is in the ground. That’s three days ahead of the five-year average — but eleven days behind last year’s quick pace. Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has emerged and the condition is rated 86 percent good to excellent. Ninety-four percent of soybeans are planted — which is six days ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-nine percent of soybeans have emerged, which is one week behind last year but one day ahead of average. The first soybean condition rating showed 82 percent in good or excellent condition. (67% good 15% excellent)

