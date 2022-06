Bethany’s Board of Aldermen chose the sidewalk project which will be presented before the Missouri Department of Transportation and submitted for the Transportation Alternatives Program during their meeting on Monday night. The TAP program will award $29.3 million dollars of federal money to Local Public Agencies in Missouri who are selected and provide a 20 percent matching percentage. The City of Bethany has previous used the TAP program for sidewalk construction and plan to submit another sidewalk construction project this year. The project selected for this year’s funding application will be sidewalk on both sides of the streets running from the entrance of Bethany Memorial Park west on Oakland Street, west on Alder Street, and to Bethany City Hall. The area is part of the city’s 10-year sidewalk project. Engineer Shannon Howe was approved to begin the work needed for the application process. Eventually, he will provide the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation with written descriptions of the project, aerial photography, and cost estimations. The applications must be submitted by July 15th for consideration.

BETHANY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO