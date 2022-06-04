ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Elks Rodeo announces its Rodeo Queen winner on its second night of event

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BUai_0g0EuxDv00

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- On the second night of the Santa Maria Rodeo the winning rodeo queen was announced.

The nominees included Rylie Halsell, Ashley Palin and Primavera Rosales. Each of them represented a different organization of their choosing.

Rylie Halsell represented St. Joseph High School. Ashley Palin choose to represent NSBC United Way and Primavera Rosales represented Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.

Rylie Halsell was announced the 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen winner.

“Well, it feels pretty good to get recognized back for what I gave to the community. But that's not really what it's about. It's about giving back to the community and honestly, I would have been fine either way. I love hanging out with those girls, and what we were doing was so awesome,” said Rylie Halsell after being nominated the Elks Rodeo Queen.

The post Elks Rodeo announces its Rodeo Queen winner on its second night of event appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands of cyclists travel through Paso Robles

– More than 2,400 bicyclists rode into the Paso Robles Event Center yesterday as part of the AIDS/LifeCycle Ride to end AIDS. During day three of the ride the cyclists rode south from King City. They are supported by about 600 volunteers. Together, they are raising $17.8 million dollars to fight the AIDS virus.
PASO ROBLES, CA
lonelyplanet.com

A new hiking trail near Santa Barbara opens just in time for summer

Outdoor adventurers will want to head to Ventura County this summer and hike the new Ropersmith Trail to enjoy panoramic views, diverse wildlife, and the rare coastal sage scrub. The Ropersmith Trail, which opened to hikers in May, is the area’s newest trail and offers 2 miles of smooth singletrack...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guadalupe, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Rodeo, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Sports
News Channel 3-12

Henley Gate photos mark rite of passage for UCSB grads

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- In between finals soon-to-be UCSB graduates are taking photos at Henley Gate. Jacob Harwood said he heard about this rite of passage from friends and figured he should take some pictures for his family. Undergrads Andrew Vasquez and Sophia Papaloa created SunnySBgrads on Instagram to publicize their part time photography businesses. They The post Henley Gate photos mark rite of passage for UCSB grads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Historic Farm Park hosts fundraiser in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - A fundraiser that has been in the works for a while raised more than $25,000 for the Oxnard Historic Farm Park. Historian Jeffrey Mauldhardt called it a "Raise the Farm" fundraiser. "It is special because not just because my family has been here for 5 generations, but I know other people, too. The post Historic Farm Park hosts fundraiser in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks Rodeo#St Joseph High School#Nsbc United Way#Kiwanis Club
News Channel 3-12

Hot weather brings Central Coast residents to cooling areas

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Temperatures are expected to rise in the next few days.  It’s a nice and warm day in Santa Maria, and some went straight to the aquatics center to get a swim in.  “I come to the pool to cool off and then also to swim laps,” said Nipomo resident Jason de The post Hot weather brings Central Coast residents to cooling areas appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/30-06/05/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 30, 2022. 00:21— Clinton...
PASO ROBLES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Goat for It: Ventura County Fair Tickets Now on Sale

Aug. 3 through 14, 2022 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Rides, animals, concerts, and treats are some of the ocean-close event's hallmarks. When you think of a county fair, your fair-loving mind likely alights on a few fabulous fragrances, aromas, and staple-type scents. Those scents might include roasted corn, or...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Tiny Home Village Ribbon Cutting

A gathering of politicians, activists, young philanthropists, downtown residents, and a few people who now live in their vehicles showed up for the official ribbon-cutting at the DignityMoves tiny-home village that’s recently sprouted up on an old parking lot on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Soon, 34 people now living on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara ​— ​or in their vehicles ​— ​will be moving in to each eight-foot-by-eight-foot home by June 15.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy