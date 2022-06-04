ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Big Chicken to Make Arizona Debut This Fall in Gilbert

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 5 days ago

Big Chicken is set to make its Arizona debut this year. The first location will take over the former Pomo Pizzeria at 366 N. Gilbert Road in downtown Gilbert , Mouth by Southwest reports . Steve Christensen and Reid Richards of Another Broken Egg Cafe have signed a 12-unit deal to facilitate Big Chicken’s expansion into the Valley.

Big Chicken is known for serving crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders, a Cheez-It crusted mac ‘n cheese, hand-crafted ice cream shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and soft serve cones. The brand fuses today’s trending flavors with the home-cooked childhood favorites of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal founded Big Chicken in 2018 alongside Las Vegas-based JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group. Big Chicken offers a glimpse into the life and personality of O’Neal with each thoughtfully crafted menu item.

Every ingredient is of the highest quality, from 100-percent California dairy in all the ice cream products to exclusive NAKED TRUTH Premium Chicken which is preservative free and sourced from humanely raised chickens with no cages, hormones, or antibiotics.

When it comes to the highly-anticipated Gilbert location, Christensen tells What Now Phoenix that he expects a quick buildout in time for an opening in September or October . They are already scouting real estate for future locations across the Valley, from Queen Creek and Mesa to Surprise and Goodyear.

For more information, visit www.bigchicken.com .



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Queen Creek, AZ
State
California State
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Restaurants
Gilbert, AZ
Food & Drinks
Gilbert, AZ
Lifestyle
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Chain eegee's Hires New CEO, Looks To Expand Out of State

Local fast food chain is looking to expand.Mae Mu/Unsplash. No matter how long you have called Tucson home, chances are you’ve made it to one of the many eegee’s restaurants in the community. As the Old Pueblo’s native fast-food chain, the restaurant, best known for its bacon ranch fries and grinders served on freshly baked bread, has remained predominantly in the city of its birth. While eegee’s has begun its push into metro Phoenix over the last year, in terms of fast-food chains, the expansion of eegee’s has proven slow at best.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Shaq Opening His Fried Chicken Restaurant in Town

Shaq is opening his fried chicken restaurant in town.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. A few months back we broke the news that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal would be bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant, Big Chicken, to metro Phoenix. At the time, the brand didn’t have a specific location in mind, other than they had their sights on the Valley and intended on opening at least a dozen restaurants throughout the region in the coming years.
GILBERT, AZ
austinnews.net

Scottsdale's Exotic Car Community Just Entered the Fast Lane

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Fast Lane Drive is setting a new gold standard for exotic car clubs. After 5 years in San Diego, Fast Lane has established itself as a top-tier social, networking, and car enthusiast group, and it opened its second chapter in Scottsdale earlier this year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Steve Christensen
travelexperta.com

The Biggest Reasons Why People Love Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is a metropolitan city in the greater Phoenix area. It has served as a center for commerce, leisure, and institutional activities for decades. Its location in the Sonoran Desert provides an extensive list of recreational opportunities and publicly accessible open space that has made it popular with those who are looking to escape the hustle of city life. In this piece, we will discuss the reasons why people love Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Life Time Fitness to build giant location in the East Valley

GILBERT, AZ — Luxury fitness club Life Time Fitness has eyes on another big box location in the Valley. Plans were submitted to the Gilbert Planning Commission for a club on the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and E. Ocotillo Road on a more than 15-acre site. The proposed fitness club will encompass more than 120,000 square feet between two stories and have 640 parking spaces, according to Vizzda LLC.
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#Pomo Pizzeria#Big Chicken#Mac N Cheese#Nba Hall#Buildout
scottsdaleairpark.com

From Hearth to Plate: Etta makes its Scottsdale Quarter debut

When Maple & Ash came to Scottsdale in August 2019, hospitality group What If Syndicate knew that its sister concept was not too far behind. That idea is Etta — short for “Henrietta,” the French word for “keeper of the hearth”— which opened in July 2018 in the trendy neighborhood of Bucktown, Ill., to strong success. What If Syndicate expanded to a second Chicago location, Los Angeles and eventually to Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Sid’s Garage

The newest culinary venture to hit Desert Ridge with its laidback attitude and colossal shakes is Sid’s Garage. It is a family-owned and -operated spot with over-the-top shakes, in-your-face burgers, ice-cold sips and a rockin’-good time. Owned and operated by couple Will and Nicole Primavera, this small business...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Local Favorite Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

There's one fewer pizza restaurants open in metro Phoenix now.Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru/Unsplash. For residents of Gilbert, there are a number of restaurants that have been serving community members quality food over the past several years. However, one of those restaurants has announced it will close, which means anyone hungry for a slice of pizza will now need to look elsewhere in metro Phoenix for a slice.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Terra Farm and Manor is a retreat nestled on a 100-acre ranch north of Prescott

It’s the brainchild of James Porter, a well-known Arizona chef who set out to create a gem in the high desert centered around food. It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years.
PRESCOTT, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
135
Followers
62
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy