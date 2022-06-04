Big Chicken to Make Arizona Debut This Fall in Gilbert

Big Chicken is set to make its Arizona debut this year. The first location will take over the former Pomo Pizzeria at 366 N. Gilbert Road in downtown Gilbert , Mouth by Southwest reports . Steve Christensen and Reid Richards of Another Broken Egg Cafe have signed a 12-unit deal to facilitate Big Chicken’s expansion into the Valley.

Big Chicken is known for serving crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders, a Cheez-It crusted mac ‘n cheese, hand-crafted ice cream shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and soft serve cones. The brand fuses today’s trending flavors with the home-cooked childhood favorites of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal founded Big Chicken in 2018 alongside Las Vegas-based JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group. Big Chicken offers a glimpse into the life and personality of O’Neal with each thoughtfully crafted menu item.

Every ingredient is of the highest quality, from 100-percent California dairy in all the ice cream products to exclusive NAKED TRUTH Premium Chicken which is preservative free and sourced from humanely raised chickens with no cages, hormones, or antibiotics.

When it comes to the highly-anticipated Gilbert location, Christensen tells What Now Phoenix that he expects a quick buildout in time for an opening in September or October . They are already scouting real estate for future locations across the Valley, from Queen Creek and Mesa to Surprise and Goodyear.

For more information, visit www.bigchicken.com .

