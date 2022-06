Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, AKA The Dirty Dawgs, returned to WWE TV on this week’s “Raw” for the first time in several months. Ziggler & Roode appeared for an interview segment on the stage immediately after Omos’ victory over Cedric Alexander, which led to an altercation between MVP and The Dirty Dawgs. This was followed by Ziggler super kicking MVP off the stage, and then Omos and MVP chasing down Ziggler & Roode to the backstage area. It would appear from the segment that the two teams will be feuding going forward.

