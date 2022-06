Following his No Holds Barred loss to Madcap Moss at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night, WWE has given a storyline injury update on Happy Baron Corbin. Moss defeated Corbin in a tough No Holds Barred battle that lasted around 12 minutes in Hell in a Cell. Moss used a fall-away slam to launch Corbin onto steel ring steps lying against the turnbuckles in the finish. He then delivered his Punch Line finisher, wrapping a chair around Corbin’s neck and smashing the chair on the stairs, much like Corbin did him on SmackDown a few weeks ago. After Corbin shouted out and gasped for air, Moss covered for the pin while clutching the chair.

