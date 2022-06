It is the tale of a leader’s ruthless ambition, cynical skullduggery and brash mendacity as his country is gripped by crisis. Whatever could have drawn Boris Johnson to the role of Richard III when he played the part as a schoolboy at Eton? A new comedy presented at the Edinburgh fringe this summer will imagine what happened before and after the real-life event when the future PM took to the stage as Shakespeare’s brazen villain.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO