The Abba Voyage concert is stunning. I danced, sang, cried and stood in jaw-dropping awe at the theatre. It is truly an immersion of human emotion with hi-tech that I have never seen before. Bravo to the band members, co-producers Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson, as well as the entire team of singers, technicians and other folks. Like millions all over the globe, I enjoyed dancing and singing to their tunes while growing up in Trinidad. As an adult, important celebrations with family and friends always feature their music. The Voyage album was the glue that held me together when my mum and dad died last year, months apart. Sophia Nadur, London.

