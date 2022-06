TOWN OF NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the area where a retired Juneau County judge was found fatally shot late last week. More than three days after retired judge John Roemer was found shot to death in his home in the town of New Lisbon, the sheriff’s office announced Monday evening the road Roemer lived on has been allowed to reopen. Earlier Monday, Sheriff Brent Oleson wrote on Facebook he hoped the initial investigation would be finished by Tuesday afternoon.

