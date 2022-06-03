ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Girls Lacrosse Slideshow: Jesuit 12, Lake Oswego 11

By Miles Vance
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19i5oZ_0g0EKC6a00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Jesuit girls lacrosse team's win over Lake Oswego.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Jesuit girls lacrosse team's 12-11 win over Lake Oswego in the OGLA state championship game on Friday, June 3, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Hops take three-of-five games with Dust Devils

Hillsboro's Tristin English and Danny Oriente combine for 22 hits in the road series with Tri-City.Another good week ended even better for Hillsboro manager Vince Harrison, who arrived home from the team's road trip at Tri-City to his wife and three young kids who are visiting from Ohio. "They were asleep by the time I got home last night, so I got a little rough-housing this morning," Harrison said with a chuckle. "But it was all worth it." The manager has three kids, two of whom are twin girls born during his Kane County team's playoffs in 2015. Harrison said...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

A&E: Nine innings, 13 Nights and 'A Thousand Words'

SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through Sunday, June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. CELILO — NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall. The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet. "We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian. He added, "This season's programming truly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Summer reading means summer fun at libraries

Washington County libraries offer a wealth of programs, indoors and outdoors, adults and all ages, from June 2.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard's Broadway Rose renovations near completion

A new recently installed illuminated sign welcomes theatergoers as they travel down Grant Street. One year after the beginning of a major $3.5 million remodeling and renovation project, progress is going fast and furious at Oregon's premier musical theater, which is located in Tigard. That undertaking includes the recent installation of a new illuminated sign for Broadway Rose Theatre Co. "Our former Broadway Rose sign hung on the outside of our old scene shop, which faces (Grant Street). We demolished our old scene shop and built a much larger scene shop and costume shop," Alan Anderson, Broadway Rose...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized. Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike. The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contact Sports#Memorial Stadium#Ogla#Milesvance Smugmug Com
Beaverton Valley Times

Workforce Watch: Nurses on strike; a need for public defenders

Two job sectors may have to compensate workers with more quality of life benefits to keep up with community demand.Nurses around the Portland region voted to strike. Concurrently, there is a deficit of public defenders. Both of these job sectors — health care providers and public defenders — are critical to the health and stability of the community, and both are generally well-paying fields. So what's going on with the workforce? We checked in with Gail Krumenauer, state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department, on trends in the workforce. Nurses on strike Nurses voted to strike June 2 at...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
TIGARD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Community supports family of Beaverton 13-year-old

Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li died in what police say was a homicide. Her GoFundMe has reached $45,000. The family of 13-year-old Milana Li, who was found dead in Beaverton on Tuesday, May 10, has received an outpouring of support from the local community. Rstay Hofman, a close friend...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Critically hurt, Washington County deputy now in rehab

Deputy Michael Trotter was injured in an April 27 crash that claimed the lives of two Southridge High School students.About six weeks after being critically injured in a deadly crash involving five Southridge High School students on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, June 7. As dozens of his law enforcement co-workers showed up to cheer him on, Trotter is now at a rehab facility to continue his long road to recovery. Not long after midnight on April 27, Trotter was on duty when the teenage driver of a Nissan...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Slime, Shrinky Dinks and more hands-on activities

From May 26, Washington County libraries prepare programming for all ages as they get ready to kick off summer reading.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Man threatens landscapers over noise

The Beaverton Police Department reports some calls for service from May 11-15, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
133
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy