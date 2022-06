DANBY — A 24-year-old man is facing charges following a crash in Danby on Friday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on Danby Hill Road at around 9:30 p.m. According to the report, Ryan Battease, of Danby, was operating an unregistered dirt bike on Danby Hill Road when he passed another vehicle on a corner, went off the road, and was thrown from the dirt bike into a telephone pole.

DANBY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO