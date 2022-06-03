ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Kasha Patel: Why we should use comedy to explain science

NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the show today, Humor Us. And I promise this is the last joke I'm going to make. What do rocket science and stand-up comedy have in common? It's our next speaker, Kasha Patel. Kasha applies the scientific method to stand up and uses humor to teach. Here she is on...

www.npr.org

NPR

Activism can be joyful. How to work for change and avoid burnout

There is no one way to change the world. That's what Karen Walrond realized when she wrote a book about the relationship between joy and activism. Throughout her life, Walrond has marched in parades, given motivational speeches to thousands and gone on humanitarian trips for efforts against HIV and AIDS. "But in my mind, activism was something that you did and got arrested for, it was something that you did and got tear gassed."
ADVOCACY
NPR

Encore: Encore! Encore! Applauding the literal showstopper

On occasion, we reach back into our ALL THINGS CONSIDERED archives in search of reports we've done that can offer perspective on today's events. When we rebroadcast an archived piece on the air, we call that an encore. Well, today we're encoring a piece that is actually about encores - the theatrical kind...
THEATER & DANCE
NPR

An artificial intelligence pilots a modern Mayflower to Canada

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The voyage of the Mayflower in 1620 brought early settlers to the future United States. A modern-day Mayflower brought no human beings at all. The robot ship designed by IBM used artificial intelligence to pilot itself. Nobody was in the crew as the ship crossed the Atlantic. Mechanical trouble forced a safe docking in Halifax, Canada, which leaves only one question - if the ship ever sank, would the computer make it to a lifeboat? It's MORNING EDITION.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
NPR

Sam Jay's 'PAUSE' series captures the vibe of a house party debate among friends

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Sam Jay, is a comic, writer and actor who has her own series on HBO called "PAUSE With Sam Jay." A lot of her comedy relates to being a Black masculine-of-center lesbian who didn't come out until her early 20s. Her show "PAUSE" is kind of like a house party, with Sam Jay as the host and her actual friends, fellow comics and TV writers as her guests. They have lively talks about subjects like queer culture, relationships, Black conservatives, money and power and racism and tribalism in America. Last week, she talked about how her brother's life was changed by being in prison. Season 1 premiered a year ago. Season 2 is in progress.
TV SERIES
Benzinga

Dogecoin Founder Thinks Joker 2 Is 'Unnecessary'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus is not keen on Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the villainous Joker in a sequel to the 2019 film with the eponymous title. What Happened: Markus reacted to the news of the upcoming Joker 2 film by saying “this sounds quite unnecessary” on Twitter.
ECONOMY
NPR

Prison reporter Keri Blakinger reflects on her time in incarceration in new memoir

If you pay attention to news stories about prison life, you may notice one byline pop up a lot - Keri Blakinger. If you're familiar with her work, it's hard to ignore the connection she seems to forge with the population she covers, her depth of understanding. And maybe that is because this longtime prison reporter comes to her beat from a special vantage point. She had been incarcerated herself for a couple years in New York for drug possession. How Blakinger's life carved a path from Olympic figure skating dreams to drug addiction and then to prison is told in wrenching detail in her new memoir, "Corrections In Ink." Just a note - this conversation will touch on some really hard topics, including some of the challenges that Blakinger faced as a high-achieving teenager.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Spilling the 'T'

Code Switch's Kumari Devarajan found an unlikely demographic doppelganger in D'Lo, a comedian and playwright whose one-person show about growing up as a queer child of immigrants in the U.S. is reopening on a bigger theater stage. But when you share so much in common with a stranger who is putting their sometimes messy business on front street for the world to see, it can feel like they're also sharing your secrets, too.
VIDEO GAMES
NPR

'This Is Going To Hurt' will fix what ails you

This is Going to Hurt is by turns a caustically funny and gut-wrenching series about a young doctor of gynecology and obstetrics struggling to keep his mind, body, and soul intact. Ben Whishaw stars in the British series, which is based on the bestselling memoir of a doctor in Britain's National Health Service. It's streaming on AMC+ and Sundance Now.
TV SERIES
NPR

Paramount Pictures faces copyright lawsuit over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"Top Gun: Maverick" is flying high in theaters right now. The Tom Cruise blockbuster has already raked in more than half a billion dollars at box offices worldwide. But behind the scenes, there's some litigation brewing over the movie. The family of the man who wrote the 1983 magazine story that inspired the original "Top Gun" film is suing Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement.
MOVIES

