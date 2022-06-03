Kasha Patel: Why we should use comedy to explain science

If you pay attention to news stories about prison life, you may notice one byline pop up a lot - Keri Blakinger. If you're familiar with her work, it's hard to ignore the connection she seems to forge with the population she covers, her depth of understanding. And maybe that is because this longtime prison reporter comes to her beat from a special vantage point. She had been incarcerated herself for a couple years in New York for drug possession. How Blakinger's life carved a path from Olympic figure skating dreams to drug addiction and then to prison is told in wrenching detail in her new memoir, "Corrections In Ink." Just a note - this conversation will touch on some really hard topics, including some of the challenges that Blakinger faced as a high-achieving teenager.

