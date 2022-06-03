In Pictures: Jubilee parties held across the East

Street parties and celebrations have been taking place across the country, as thousands of people turn out to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The monarch's 70-year reign is being marked with four days of celebrations over the extended bank holiday weekend. Some people in Cardiff will have a chance to...
A surge in ethnic pride among Ethiopia's Oromo community, the country's largest ethnic group, is leading some, like Moti Begi, to change their names. The 40-year-old used to be known at Dereje Begi. But he ditched "Dereje", an Amharic word meaning "augmented" in favour of "Moti", an Afaan Oromoo word...
When Colleen Snyder researched her family history during the Covid-19 pandemic, she did not expect to discover a connection to the legend of Irish giants. Colleen, from Virginia in the United States, suffers from a rare genetic condition called acromegaly or gigantism. The gene caused Charles Byrne, born in 1761...
Three men have been arrested after a Jubilee street party in Leicestershire descended into a mass brawl. More than 20 people were involved in the fight in Shields Crescent, Castle Donington, on Saturday at 22:54 BST. Leicestershire Police said two people were injured and stones were thrown and the windscreen...
A documentary revealing the fate of a soldier who went missing after the D-Day landings in France "brings his memory alive again", said his family. Pte Joe Hewitt, of Salford, was reported missing on 28 June 1944 but his family were only told he had died a year later at the end of World War Two.
The family of a West End make-up artist who was killed in a car crash in Qatar have "grave concerns" about information provided by the country's authorities, an inquest heard. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, from Cambridge, died in a two-car crash near Doha on 30 March 2019. Mubarak Al Hajri, then...
The Queen was there on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the closing moment of the Jubilee weekend - as she had been there as it started. In between there had been worries about her health - so there was a sense of surprise and excitement in the big crowd, who roared with anticipation when the windows on the famous balcony began to open.
The death of a two-day-old baby girl is being investigated by police. Officers from West Midlands Police were called to an address on Vinnall Grove in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at 05:30 BST on 13 April. The force said the baby girl was confirmed dead a short while after their arrival.
An illegal moorland rave is continuing into its third day with several hundred people still at the site, according to police. Nearby residents complained about being kept awake as partygoers descended on Davidstow Moor in Cornwall on Friday. Some would-be revellers are being turned away, Devon and Cornwall Police said...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday. Lilibet is seen smiling at a birthday picnic hosted by the couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan said they were "incredibly touched" by birthday wishes they received...
A man who was rescued after falling in the River Severn in Shrewsbury has said he may never be able to walk again. Dan Walker was left with life-changing spinal injuries following the incident on 4 April. Mr Walker, from the town, said he had tried to haul himself out,...
The death of a 14-year-old girl with leukaemia has prompted a coroner to call for action to resolve a national shortage of haematologists. Katie Wilkins died after failures in her treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. She had suffered a catastrophic bleed on the brain but was under...
Comments / 0