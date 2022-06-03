ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

In Pictures: Jubilee parties held across the East

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet parties and celebrations are taking place across the east of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

In pictures: Platinum Jubilee street parties and celebrations

Street parties and celebrations have been taking place across the country, as thousands of people turn out to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The monarch's 70-year reign is being marked with four days of celebrations over the extended bank holiday weekend. Some people in Cardiff will have a chance to...
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

The Ethiopians changing their names as a show of pride

A surge in ethnic pride among Ethiopia's Oromo community, the country's largest ethnic group, is leading some, like Moti Begi, to change their names. The 40-year-old used to be known at Dereje Begi. But he ditched "Dereje", an Amharic word meaning "augmented" in favour of "Moti", an Afaan Oromoo word...
AFRICA
BBC

Acromegaly: 'Giant gene' bond forged between US and Mid Ulster

When Colleen Snyder researched her family history during the Covid-19 pandemic, she did not expect to discover a connection to the legend of Irish giants. Colleen, from Virginia in the United States, suffers from a rare genetic condition called acromegaly or gigantism. The gene caused Charles Byrne, born in 1761...
HEALTH
BBC

Arrests after Jubilee party descends into 20-person brawl

Three men have been arrested after a Jubilee street party in Leicestershire descended into a mass brawl. More than 20 people were involved in the fight in Shields Crescent, Castle Donington, on Saturday at 22:54 BST. Leicestershire Police said two people were injured and stones were thrown and the windscreen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#East Of England
BBC

D-Day landings: Salford soldier's fate revealed in film

A documentary revealing the fate of a soldier who went missing after the D-Day landings in France "brings his memory alive again", said his family. Pte Joe Hewitt, of Salford, was reported missing on 28 June 1944 but his family were only told he had died a year later at the end of World War Two.
WORLD
BBC

Qatar car crash: Cambridge family's grave concerns over woman's death

The family of a West End make-up artist who was killed in a car crash in Qatar have "grave concerns" about information provided by the country's authorities, an inquest heard. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, from Cambridge, died in a two-car crash near Doha on 30 March 2019. Mubarak Al Hajri, then...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Queen sends symbolic message in big balcony finish

The Queen was there on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the closing moment of the Jubilee weekend - as she had been there as it started. In between there had been worries about her health - so there was a sense of surprise and excitement in the big crowd, who roared with anticipation when the windows on the famous balcony began to open.
MUSIC
BBC

Birmingham police investigate death of two-day-old baby

The death of a two-day-old baby girl is being investigated by police. Officers from West Midlands Police were called to an address on Vinnall Grove in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at 05:30 BST on 13 April. The force said the baby girl was confirmed dead a short while after their arrival.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
BBC

Several hundred remain at illegal rave site in Cornwall

An illegal moorland rave is continuing into its third day with several hundred people still at the site, according to police. Nearby residents complained about being kept awake as partygoers descended on Davidstow Moor in Cornwall on Friday. Some would-be revellers are being turned away, Devon and Cornwall Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday. Lilibet is seen smiling at a birthday picnic hosted by the couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan said they were "incredibly touched" by birthday wishes they received...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Shrewsbury man rescued from river told he will never walk again

A man who was rescued after falling in the River Severn in Shrewsbury has said he may never be able to walk again. Dan Walker was left with life-changing spinal injuries following the incident on 4 April. Mr Walker, from the town, said he had tried to haul himself out,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Death of girl, 14, highlights hospital staff recruitment issue

The death of a 14-year-old girl with leukaemia has prompted a coroner to call for action to resolve a national shortage of haematologists. Katie Wilkins died after failures in her treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. She had suffered a catastrophic bleed on the brain but was under...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy